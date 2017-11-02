Nevada Business Magazine

Destinations for Teens Helps Families Ward Off Holiday Stress

Destinations for Teens will host a parent education workshop "Using Music, Movement & Self-Care to Survive Holiday Stress”.Destinations for Teens will host a parent education workshop "Using Music, Movement & Self-Care to Survive Holiday Stress” on November 8, 2017, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Jeffrey Trower, founder of Community Productions, will engage attendees in a rhythm and movement session.

Sasha DeCania, Destinations for Teens program director, will provide useful suggestions about November and December activities.

Guests will enjoy social circus activities -- such as group juggling and drumming -- and gain valuable advice about managing stress as a family to ward off the holiday blues and other life stressors.

The event will take place at Destinations, 9089 South Pecos Road, Suite 3500 in Henderson from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

There is no cost to attend but reservations are suggested.

For further information or to RSVP, please call Destinations at 702-605-9997 or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/using-music-movement-self-care-to-survive-holiday-stress-tickets-39294899101?aff=efbeventtix

Destinations for Teens, a premier Dual Diagnosis and Primary Mental Health treatment center serving teens 13-17 affected by co-occurring substance abuse and/or mental health disorders, regularly leads community events to promote health and wellness.

destinationsforteens.com

