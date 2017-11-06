Cox Las Vegas to produce and rebroadcast the 2017 Veterans Day Parade on YurView Las Vegas

WHAT: Cox Communications, Las Vegas will produce and provide multiple broadcast opportunities for the annual Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade taking place on Saturday, Nov. 11. The 2017 parade, held along Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas, will honor first responders.

YurView Las Vegas, home of local origination content from Cox Las Vegas, will broadcast the Veterans Day Parade on cable 96 and 1096 HD. The parade broadcast hosts are Nia Wong and John Langeler, both weekend anchors and reporters at KLAS Channel 8.

“Since 2004, Cox has been producing the local Veterans Day Parade and rebroadcasting it on our local origination television station, now called YurView Las Vegas,” said Michael Bolognini, vice president and market leader at Cox Las Vegas. “With the parade’s focus on first responders, we’re exceptionally excited to share the rebroadcast with our viewers given the events of One October.

WHEN: YurView Las Vegas will broadcast the Veterans Day Parade on cable channel 96 and 1096 HD. Broadcast dates are Nov.19 at 12:30 p.m.; Nov. 21 at 8 p.m.; Nov. 22 at 3 p.m.; Nov. 24 at 9 p.m.; Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m.; Nov. 28 at 8 p.m.; Nov. 29 at 3 p.m. and Dec. 1 at 8:30 p.m.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is broadband communications and entertainment company, providing advanced digital video, Internet, telephone and home security and automation services over its own nationwide IP network. The third-largest U.S. cable company, Cox serves approximately 6 million residences and businesses. Cox Business is a facilities-based provider of voice, video and data solutions for commercial customers, and Cox Media is a full-service provider of national and local cable spot and digital media advertising. Cox is known for its pioneering efforts in broadband, voice and commercial services, industry-leading customer care and its outstanding workplaces. For nine years, Cox has been recognized as the top operator for women by Women in Cable Telecommunications; Cox has ranked among DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity 12 times. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at www.cox.com and www.coxmedia.com.

###