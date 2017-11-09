Center For Sight to Offer Premier Ophthalmic Care Services at Tivoli Village

Las Vegas, NV – November 10, 2017 – Center For Sight will open its new flagship location, on November 13th, 2017, at the upscale Tivoli Village commercial development, near the Summerlin community, 11 miles northwest of the Las Vegas Strip. The expansion is in response to the exponential growth of the ophthalmology practice in the Las Vegas Valley since it was established, in 2013, by Eva Liang, MD, its medical director, and principal eye surgeon.

The Tivoli Village practice location has been custom designed to integrate premium ophthalmology care with hospitality elements not usually associated with medical offices. The most advanced technologies in ophthalmic treatment have been combined with a patient service standard developed and under continuous improvement by Dr. Liang and her eye care delivery team.

“While we have developed the Tivoli Village office with the care and convenience of Las Vegas residents in mind, I believe that this location will also be an attractive destination for patients visiting from out of the area,” said Dr. Liang, who was raised in Las Vegas and has travelled worldwide in her work and in search of inspiration for her ideal practice model.

To complement high ophthalmology service delivery expectations, at Center For Sight, Tivoli Village, patients can enjoy boutique shopping and dining amenities, all in immediate proximity to the practice. Underground self-parking, complimentary valet parking, and easy elevator access to the eye care center entrance provide an additional level of convenience.

“We are intently focused on assuring seamless operations for the delivery of an unparalleled patient care experience, using today’s latest available technology. It is our goal to go beyond the typical expectations of ophthalmology practices, and I fully expect that what we learn at Tivoli Village will help us to further improve the service environment, throughout our organization.”

Board certified ophthalmologists at Center For Sight provide comprehensive eye exams, advanced vision correction procedures, such as LASIK and near-vision corneal inlays, laser-assisted cataract surgery, and eyelid surgery, as well as glaucoma, floater treatment, and dry eye treatment.

“At Center For Sight, we recognize that, as people live longer and have a better quality of lives, they want to see their best in order to do their best. For us, the patient always comes first, and we will continue to do our utmost to deliver on our 20/Happy promise, every day,” said Dr. Liang.

Tivoli Village, Las Vegas is a mixed-use development center consisting of premium retail and office space. Center For Sight’s new office is located at 330 S. Rampart Blvd. Suite 360, above Canter’s Deli.

