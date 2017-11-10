Bank of Nevada promotes Ali Moosa to Regional Manager, Senior Vice President

LAS VEGAS - Bank of Nevada has announced the promotion of Ali Moosa to regional manager, senior vice president. Moosa will continue to serve clients primarily out of Bank of Nevada’s Centennial Hills location at 8505 West Centennial Parkway, Las Vegas.

Mr. Moosa has an extensive history working with clients during his 27 years in the financial industry. He began serving Bank of Nevada customers in 2004 as vice president and loan officer. Prior to his latest promotion, Moosa was senior vice president, senior relationship manager.

“It’s been my pleasure to serve Bank of Nevada clients and to provide the banking solutions that help our customers meet their business goals,” said Moosa. “Along with my dedicated team of lending professionals, I look forward to continuing to serve existing and new clients throughout Southern Nevada.”

Mr. Moosa holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He also serves as a board member for Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada.

Bank of Nevada is a division of Western Alliance Bank.

