Bank of Nevada: Banking Resource for Your Practice

Bank of Nevada specializes in helping attorneys and law firms with their distinct banking needs.

JURIS BANKING EXPERTISE

Bank of Nevada’s in-depth experience with professional legal practices – combined with our focus on expert, personalized service and innovative banking options – makes for a very strong case.

Through many years of experience and a real commitment to the legal sector, we understand the unique banking and finance needs of individual attorneys and law practices. Whether your focus is on transactional work or litigation, our experts can help you determine which banking strategies and products are best for you and your firm.

CUSTOMIZED SERVICES

Bank of Nevada has everything you need to grow your legal practice and manage variable cash-flow cycles, as well as specialized financing options and deposit services to meet both your professional and personal financial requirements – and those of your partners and clients. Our customer-focused approach means you get a dedicated, experienced relationship manager to help grow your margins and optimize working capital.

JURIS BANKING SOLUTIONS

Loans and Financing Tools

We understand that financing needs can vary significantly among law practices, depending on their specialty areas and practice size. Our deep experience in the juris banking industry has helped us build a customizable set of financing options to address cash flow and other firm management needs:

Revolving lines of credit, including case-cost lines

Secured loans

Partner buy-in or acquisition financing

SBA 504 and commercial real estate loans

Equipment financing

Sophisticated commercial credit card products

Money Management Tools

Rely on us for advanced products and services to meet your full range of money management needs. From comprehensive treasury management and fraud protection tools to flexible and up-to-the-moment merchant services, we can help you:

Easily manage IOLTA, settlement and escrow accounts, and court-ordered conservatorships

Simplify your day-to-day banking

Accelerate receivables

Improve payment practices

Monitor and manage cash flow

Streamline credit card acceptance and reporting

Access merchant services support 24/7

Safeguard resources with tech-forward fraud protection

Bank of Nevada is the leader in IOLTA interest contributions in the State of Nevada. Interest earned on these accounts is used by the Nevada Bar Foundation to support legal aid organizations in the state. Learn more about Bank of Nevada’s expertise in juris banking services or give us a call to speak with a knowledgeable banker today: (702) 248-4200

*All offers of credit are subject to credit approval. Bank of Nevada is a division of Western Alliance Bank. Member FDIC.