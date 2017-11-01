Around the State: November 2017

UNLV Wins in Solar Decathlon

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ (UNLV) team has won multiple awards at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Solar Decathlon competition. Among others, the school took home second in the engineering and architecture contests and first in innovation. The school placed eighth overall in the 10-day competition which challenges student teams from around the world to design and build full-size, solar-powered houses.

Co-Working Space Designed for Women Opens

Bloom, a co-working space for women has opened in Southern Nevada. Space was designed to help women with the challenges of balancing work with family through a non-traditional workspace. The creators of the space hope to inspire connection and community for women through space. The office space is intended for small start-ups, remote employees or those needing a professional working environment.

Las Vegas Ballpark Announced

The Howard Hughes Corporation has announced plans to develop and construct a baseball stadium in Downtown Summerlin. The stadium will be developed on eight acres south of City National Arena and will be the future home of the Las Vegas 51s. The announcement was made after the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s (LVCVA) board of directors approved a marketing partnership which gives the LVCVA naming rights to the stadium. The Las Vegas 51’s current home at Cashman Field will turn over to professional soccer and become home to the Las Vegas Lights FC.

LP Insurance Named Best Practices Agency

LP Insurance Services, Inc. has been named an Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America (IIABA) best practices agency. The IIABA, along with Reagan Consulting, annually study participating agencies who submit to extensive financial and operational data for review each year. Over 1,500 agencies participated in this year’s study but only 262 qualified for the designation. Those chosen must be among the top-performing agencies in one of six revenue groups.