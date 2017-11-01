At Anthem, we’re dedicated to improving the health of our fellow Nevadans

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield has been a member of the Nevada community since 1969. Even though Anthem is one of the state’s largest insurers, we’re still as local as you can get. We understand your priorities — because we share them. We live and work in Nevada, and Anthem is dedicated to transforming the state’s health care with trusted and caring solutions. It’s our honor to support organizations that are there for Nevadans, now and for generations to come.

Access to Doctors and Hospitals

Our members have more than 6,500 doctors and specialists to choose from – and that’s a big deal. The doctor-patient relationship is central to good health, so we’ve developed programs that allow doctors to spend more time managing their patients’ overall care. We were first in the nation to improve primary-care reimbursement by paying doctors for advanced care coordination such as preparing care plans for those with complex health problems. The result is better care, better health and lower costs.

Member-friendly Tools

Anthem is committed to simplifying health care so our consumers can focus on health. With our website and mobile app, our members can find a doctor, check a claim, compare costs and even get a virtual ID card in seconds. Members can have virtual doctor visits, 24/7 on their computer or mobile device through LiveHealth Online. Benefit administrators can use our Client Reporting Tool and EmployerAccess website to allow them easy, efficient management of data entry, bill pay, claims and eligibility management.

Anthem Choice PPO

Anthem Choice PPO offers three different ways to get health care, all within the same plan. It works like this – when employees need care, they can choose a doctor from the Pathway PPO network, the traditional PPO network or they can use an out-of-network doctor. And, they can switch between these at any time — not just at open enrollment. Each choice has a different cost associated with it so your employees have the freedom to choose based on their needs each time they get care. Anthem Choice PPO is available for both Large Group and Small Group employers.

Home Means Nevada

Our employees are the backbone of Anthem’s Nevada plan, and we won’t let you down. Our team of local experts will guide you through all your plan options, offer one-call account servicing and even develop wellness solutions for your employee population. Whatever your needs, it’s our pleasure to be your partner in good health. Talk to your broker about Anthem or click here for a free quote.