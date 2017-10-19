World-Famous Las Vegas Stirling Club Goes to Auction November 6

The once famous mega-luxury Stirling Club, a remarkable 73,576 square-foot destination property located in the heart of the Resort Corridor between the Las Vegas Convention Center and the Las Vegas Strip, will go to auction November 6 on the Ten-X Commercial internet-based platform.

Previously operated as an elite, private membership club, the Stirling Club sits on 3.2 acres on the grounds of Turnberry Towers, at 2827 Paradise Road, near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip – an area that is in the midst of a dramatic revitalization.

The property’s amenities include:

• Full-Service Spa Facilities

• Indoor Lap Pool/Lagoon-Size Outdoor Pool

• Four Tennis Courts

• Fitness Center

• Multiple Banquet Halls and Private Rooms

• Two Commercial Grade Kitchens

• Multiple Office Areas

• Private Driveway with Underground Parking

CNR Retail Advisors (Chris Clifford, Steven Neiger, and Brett Rather) of Colliers International – Las Vegas, have been named the listing brokers for the sale of the property.

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime for the right buyer,” said Steve Neiger. “This area is renowned for its international appeal, and there’s extraordinary potential to transform this one-of-a-kind property into a new and exciting world-class venue.”

The property, which lends itself to a variety of uses, would cost approximately $60 million to build in today’s dollars. It is anticipated to sell at a fraction of that amount.

For more information, please visit https://www.ten-x.com/commercial/details/2827-paradise-rd-las-vegas-nv-89109-1000005167-b_219.