Workforce Connections Announces Nevada Day Super Hiring Event on October 25, 2017 at Boulevard Mall

Workforce Connections’ One-Stop Career Center, in partnership with the Las Vegas Review Journal, will hold the Nevada Day Super Hiring Event on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at the Boulevard Mall, 3538 Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas 89169, with the goal of placing qualified job candidates into new careers.

The hiring event will open to the public at 10 a.m.

More than 70 employers such as Allegiant Travel Company, City of Las Vegas, Keolis, MGM Resorts International, Montevista Hospital, Simon Event Group, Tesla, UPS and more will have thousands of open jobs in career fields like health care, IT, manufacturing and hospitality. Employers will interview potential hires on-site during the event. There is no cost to the job seeker or employer to participate.

“The Nevada Day Super Hiring Event helps job seekers get critical face-to-face interaction with employers that can result in a hire,” said Kenadie Cobbin Richardson, Workforce Connections director of business engagement and communications. “We know Nevada is a great place to live and work. There are jobs available. Our mission is to create a ready workforce and connect job seekers with opportunities.”

More than 500 job seekers are expected to attend the Nevada Day Super Hiring Event at Boulevard Mall. Job seekers can walk in day of the event or pre-register at: http://nvworkforceconnections.org/events/2017superHiringEvent/index.html.

Workforce Connections funded providers, like Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow (FIT), HELP of Southern Nevada, Nevada Partners Inc., Goodwill of Southern Nevada, Olive Crest, One-Stop Career Center/ResCare and Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority will have job developers on hand to assist jobseekers with employment and training opportunities.

Job seekers who currently do not have the training or qualifications for open positions at the Nevada Day Super Hiring Event can learn about additional resources and training, including paid on-the-job training opportunities by visiting the One-Stop Career Center at 6330 W. Charleston Blvd. Suite 190, or any of the One-Stop affiliate sites. Locations can be found at www.nvcareercenter.org.

About Workforce Connections: Workforce Connections’ mission is to connect employers to a ready workforce. The passing of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) on July 22, 2014 provides opportunity for reforms to ensure the One-Stop Delivery System (also known as the American Job Center System) is job-driven, responding to the needs of employers and preparing workers for jobs that are available now and in the future. For more information, visit: www.nvworkforceconnections.org and www.doleta.gov/wioa.