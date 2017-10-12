WGU Offers $200,000 in Scholarships to Help Build the Workforce for the Future

According to the Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce, 65 percent of all jobs in the U.S. economy will require postsecondary education by the year 2020. In an effort to help prepare the workforce for these careers, nonprofit Western Governors University (WGU) will award 100 new scholarships to students pursuing bachelor’s or master’s degrees at the competency-based university.

Each 2020 Vision Scholarship is valued at up to $2,000—$500 per six-month term for up to four terms. Applications are now being accepted for these scholarships through December 31.

To be eligible for one of these scholarships, applicants must be officially admitted to WGU, complete the scholarship application, and be interviewed by a WGU scholarship counselor. While WGU will award up to 100 scholarships, recipients will be selected based on their academic records, financial needs, and readiness for online study at WGU, among other considerations.

WGU’s competency-based learning model makes it possible for working adults to fit studying into their busy lives. While WGU’s online degree programs are rigorous and challenging, students can earn their degrees without sacrificing work, family, and financial obligations. Students complete courses as soon as they demonstrate that they have mastered the materials, enabling them to move quickly through material they already know and spend more time on what they still need to learn. As a result, many students are able to accelerate their studies, finishing faster and saving money—the average time to complete a bachelor’s degree is about two and half years. This, combined with low tuition of about $6,000 a year for most programs, is helping more working adults go back to school.

Online, accredited, and nonprofit, WGU offers more than 60 bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business, K–12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves 84,000 students and 92,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation’s leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 20 years, the university has become a leading force in changing lives through education. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.

About WGU Nevada

WGU Nevada is an online, nonprofit, competency-based university established to expand Nevadans’ access to higher education throughout the state. Formed through a partnership between the state of Nevada and nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Nevada is open to all qualified Nevada residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the high-demand career fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Teachers College programs are accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE), and nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE)*.