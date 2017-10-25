Vegas Strong Legal and Financial Aid Toolkit Now Available from Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada — Toolkit provides information and tips for those affected by Oct. 1 shooting tragedy

Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada announces the creation of the Vegas Strong Legal & Financial Toolkit for victims, survivors and families to easily access information about legal and financial topics stemming from the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting. The range of civil topics includes which hospitals are waiving the patient’s portion of a medical bill, how to pay for funeral expenses, tips for those who worked the festival and more. The toolkit will be continuously updated by Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, a nonprofit legal organization that has been a part of the Las Vegas community since 1958.

“We recognize many victims, survivors and families are dealing with grief and shock and are not ready now to deal with the myriad of civil legal issues that will arise in the days, weeks, and months to come,” said Barbara Buckley, executive director of Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada. “That’s why the Vegas Strong Legal & Financial Toolkit will be such a great resource for them, providing basic information on the first steps to take in dealing with the aftermath of the tragedy. This is in addition to the one-on-one counseling and legal representation our office is providing for civil legal aid issues.”

Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and the State Bar of Nevada are collaboratively offering support, counseling and free legal assistance to individuals touched by the Oct. 1 tragedy. People needing extended representation will be assisted by one of Legal Aid Center’s dedicated staff attorneys or one of the many attorneys who has volunteered to help. The State Bar of Nevada has committed to working with bar associations around the country to find free legal resources in the states where concert attendees live for a consultation or legal representation. Legal Aid Center is accepting all requests for legal assistance from the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center as well as referrals from other nonprofit organizations working with those affected by the tragedy.

For more information or to request an appointment, call (702) 386-1598, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, send an email to LegalAidServices@lacsn.org, or visit https://www.lacsn.org/featured-new-events/448-strip-tragedy. Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada does not accept clients who wish to pursue personal injury, wrongful death, or negligence type claims.

About Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada

Established in 1958, Legal Aid Center is a private, nonprofit, 501(c) (3) organization that ensures equal access to justice through free legal advice and representation for those who cannot afford to hire an attorney. Service areas include domestic violence, child abuse, consumer fraud and social security. Free classes are offered in bankruptcy, divorce, custody, small claims, guardianship, and foreclosure. Funding is provided through private donations, government grants and pro bono hours donated by local attorneys. Please visit www.lacsn.org for more information.