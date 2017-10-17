The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® Honors Angelica Reyes With Spotlight of Excellence Award

RENO, Nev. – The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® (RSAR) has named REALTOR® and RSAR member, Angelica Reyes, a recipient of the Spotlight of Excellence Award. The Spotlight of Excellence Award is a biannual honor that recognizes RSAR members who provide selfless and extraordinary service to the community, their clients and customers. The award is in its third year.

“The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS is proud to honor Angelica’s achievements in our industry and community,” said John Graham, 2017 RSAR President and REALTOR® with Re/Max Premier Properties. “Her inspiring spirit and dedication to her role as an industry leader are why we are excited to honor her work and commitment to our community.”

Reyes is a REALTOR® for RE/MAX Professionals. Reyes has been involved with Volunteers of America since 2014, where she helps organize Operation Backpack, a program that collects new backpacks and school supplies for homeless children served by the VOA Family Shelter, ReStart program and Washoe County School District’s Children in Transition program. Reyes earned the attention of Volunteers of America’s local advisory council, where she now serves as a member.

Reyes also volunteers with other organizations such as the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals and Real Estate Young Professionals Network, and is a past president of the Women’s Council of Realtors, Northern Nevada Chapter. Reyes is also a top producing agent at her firm.

“Angelica’s boundless energy, sunny optimism and dedication to community make her a community leader,” said Sandy Isham, senior development & community relations officer for Volunteers of America, Northern Nevada. “We look forward to partnering with her for years to come as we work together to make the Reno-Sparks community a great place for everyone to call home.”

The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® is an organization providing services to its members to ensure their success as real estate professionals, as well as protecting and promoting the consumer's dream of homeownership. For more information visit www.rsar.net.