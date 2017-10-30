Stephanie Pfeffer Anton from Luxury Portfolio International Addresses Dickson Realty Agents

(Reno, Nev.) – Stephanie Pfeffer Anton, executive vice president of Luxury Portfolio International, the luxury division of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, addressed high net worth clients of Dickson Realty about the evolution of luxury and how it drives luxury real estate sales.

Pfeffer Anton has been with Luxury Portfolio since its founding in 2005 and runs the day-to-day operations of the global luxury marketing program for the world’s largest network of luxury real estate companies. She regularly speaks to international audiences about experiential luxury and what today’s affluent population is looking for.

Previously, Pfeffer Anton served as the vice president of marketing for a large Chicagoland real estate brokerage and as the director of communications and internet for an international real estate franchise. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Boston University and a Masters in Integrated Marketing Communications from Northwestern University.

According to Dickson Realty, a review of the first three quarters of the year show a continued pace of strong sales while the number of active listings increased slightly to 166 homes on the market over one million dollars. July had a record number of closings while August and September were consistent with the previous year. The average price per square foot hit a high of $300 up from $278. Luxury home sales tend to be strong in the last quarter of the year.

“We’re thrilled to have Pfeffer Anton in our Reno market to discuss the luxury segment, and what’s trending with luxury in our region and around the world,” said Nancy Fennell, president, Dickson Realty. “As thought leaders in real estate, it is important that our agents understand why the luxury segment is important, who the luxury buyer is and what we can expect in the future for our region.”

Since 1973, Dickson Realty has guided more buyers and sellers in the luxury market than any other real estate company in the region. It is important that real estate professionals specializing in luxury home sales use the best tools and skills possible to assist in this segment of the market.

LuxuryPortfolio.com is an award-winning website, which markets more than 35,000 homes to over three million high-net-worth visitors annually. Luxury Portfolio is the luxury face of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, a global real estate network comprised of the most powerful independent brokerages.

