SR Construction Announces New Additions to the Company

Scott Loughridge, founder and president of SR Construction, is proud to announce three new hires within the company.

Helene Adams joins the SR team as the new marketing manager. Helene brings more than 18 years of professional experience in marketing, graphic design, and office management to SR Construction. In her position, Helene is responsible for marketing communications and community outreach, as well as administrative management. Full of passion for community building, she was previously honored by Ledcor Group for managing several successful fundraising campaigns.

Steve Clauson is SR Construction’s new senior estimator. Steve possesses more than two decades of construction experience. Steve brings expertise in multiple trade areas including electrical wiring, fabricating and erecting structural steel, concrete placing and finishing, as well as communications systems. Steve worked as a project manager for the first ten years of his career and has spent the last 17 years working in estimating. He previously worked between Clark & Sullivan Construction and Ledcor Group for 11 years.

Kris Jordan joins the SR team as an estimating coordinator. Prior to joining SR, Kris worked over the course of 12 years as an estimating coordinator for Jaynes Corporation and for Ledcor Group. In her role at SR, Kris brings the ability to branch out by creating and maintaining subcontractor bidder lists both locally and for new territories. Kris will also keep track of and organize the preconstruction teams.

“We are thrilled for Helene, Steve and Kris to join our SR family,” said Bret Loughridge, vice president of operations. “Each one of them comes to us with extensive experience from their work with other construction companies. We look forward to their bright future here at SR Construction.”

• • •

About SR Construction, Inc.: SR Construction is a full service design/build general contracting company that was founded in 1991 by owner Scott Loughridge. Originally licensed in Nevada, Arizona and Utah, they have expanded over the past 26 years to include 11 states throughout the southwest, servicing markets including healthcare, hospitality and commercial. The company prides itself on following the “SR Built Process,” which focuses on delivering quality products in an efficient time frame while providing clients with unmatched service. The company has completed in excess of 1,200 projects throughout the southwest for which they have received numerous awards by various local and national organizations. The corporate office is located at 3975 Red Rock Street, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89103. For more information, visit www.srbuilt-usa.com.

• • •

Media Contact: Shayna Moreno, Trosper Communications

702-965-1617 | Shayna@TrosperCommunications.com