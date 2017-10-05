Sports Medicine Specialist and Surgeon, Caleb Pinegar, D.O., Joins Crovetti Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Nevada

Henderson, Nevada: Caleb Pinegar, D.O. joins the staff of Crovetti Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine. Pinegar specializes in the evaluation, treatment, and prevention of athletic injuries, as well as degenerative conditions of the shoulder, knee, and elbow.

“I’m excited about this opportunity to continue my career with Crovetti Ortho, and I saw immediately that this was a huge opportunity for me to do great things with an excellent doctor,” confirms Dr. Pinegar. “I truly admire Dr. Mike Crovetti’s passion for this profession, his reputation as an innovator in the field of orthopaedics, and especially that he’s known as a physician and surgeon who honestly has his patients’ best interests at heart. All those traits align perfectly with my own professional commitments, and I look forward to bringing my experience and training to the table, as well.”

Pinegar recently completed a one-year fellowship at The Andrews Institute in Gulf Breeze, Florida where he worked personally with the renowned James R. Andrews, MD in the treatment of both professional and recreational athletes. This opportunity to learn one-on-one from one of the fathers of sports medicine allowed him to absorb the depth of Andrews’ extensive background and understanding of this specialized field. As Pinegar explains, “This fellowship was an extraordinary educational and hands-on experience for me, and it’s my hope that my patients will forever benefit from what I learned there.”

According to Pinegar, his desire to become an orthopaedic professional arose early in his life. As a young soccer player, he received an orthopaedic injury that was at once severe and life-changing. Since that time, he has worked toward the goal of becoming a doctor and surgeon who could not only treat such injuries, but also provide prevention techniques to help youth and adult athletes learn how to avoid them in the first place. He has done this in previous years by working with athletes, coaches, and teams in school, minor, and major leagues.

As he recalls, “A lot of kids have big sports dreams, and I was one of them. But my injury ended that dream. Since then, I’ve often wondered if things might have turned out differently if I’d had someone like me around at the time. Not that I’m complaining, because I love what I do! But I do know that I can make a real difference for young athletes, and that’s very, very important to me.”

According to Pinegar, “Prevention and rehabilitation of injuries are just as important as what I was trained to do in the operating room. My goal is to keep kids on the playing field and out of the operating room. In fact, as soon as my family and I get settled in our new ‘hometown’ of Henderson, I’m looking forward to getting involved as both a physician and an educator with local sports teams on many levels.”

His addition to the team at Crovetti Ortho, and indeed, his career direction itself may have been the result of serendipitous circumstances, but Dr. Mike Crovetti has an eye for talent and character.

“I have no doubt that Dr. Pinegar’s presence is going to bring great benefits to his patients, Crovetti Orthopaedics, and to the entire community, really. It’s not often that you hear of a business hoping to reduce the number of its customers. But by being proactive about proper sports training and injury prevention techniques for students, that’s exactly what we’re doing. And honestly, I don’t have any problem with that,” explains Dr. Crovetti.

About Crovetti Orthopaedics

Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine (COSM), has been providing Orthopedic care in the Las Vegas valley since 2000. Its Founder, Dr. Mike Crovetti is a Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon and treats orthopedic problems in the hip and knee. As an innovator, Dr. Crovetti has and continues to develop new Orthopedic instrumentation and surgical devices, as well as pioneering innovative surgical and recovery suites. As a result, he has had the opportunity to learn from surgeons worldwide. He, in turn, has dedicated his career to training surgeons from around the world on disorders and new technologies in hip and knee surgery.