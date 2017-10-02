Simmons Group CEO Ann Simmons-Nicholson to Speak at Global Gaming Expo on Oct. 2

LAS VEGAS - Ann Simmons-Nicholson, CEO of Simmons Group, a company that provides organizational development, training, and human resources consulting, will be hosting a presentation on behalf of Global Gaming Women at this year’s Global Gaming Expo (G2E) at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

Simmons-Nicholson will hold an interactive session titled “The Power of Your Personal Brand” on Monday, Oct. 2 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. This session will help prepare women for their next level of leadership within the gaming industry by helping them assess their self-esteem and outlook on their lives, both professionally and personally. Simmons-Nicholson will share with the audience a view of current industry trends and how to navigate change while using interactive processes to illustrate how to identify opportunities for building a personal brand.

“I enjoy participating in G2E each year because it opens a door for women to share their knowledge and experiences with one another,” said Simmons-Nicholson. “The gaming industry used to be primarily dominated by men, but women have been making great strides. It’s important for those looking to grow in their current positions to have the tools and knowledge needed to succeed, and that is what we are here to assist with.”

The mission of Global Gaming Women is to support, inspire and influence the development of women in the gaming industry. Three core values – courage, integrity, and leadership - are the basis of the nonprofit organization. Global Gaming Women’s goal is to help women move up in their organizations through education, leadership skills and more. As an officer and Board Member of Global Gaming Women, Simmons-Nicholson has spearheaded the development of several levels of training to encourage women to invest in the building of their own skills and knowledge.

About Simmons Group

The Simmons Group provides talent management, strategic planning, and executive coaching to clients worldwide. As a human resource, training consulting and management firm, the company specializes in being the calm in chaos – Simmons Group is there when clients need them the most. Founded by Ann Simmons-Nicholson, the company is committed to helping clients navigate the business world through the Simmons Group’s decades of experience. For more information on Simmons Group, visit www.simmons-group.com.