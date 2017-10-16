Sierra Vista High School opens the Project 150 Resource Room

In partnership with Project 150, Sierra Vista High School will celebrate the grand opening of the Keller Williams Realty Southwest and Project 150 Resource Room, a newly remodeled space designed to help the school’s homeless, displaced and disadvantaged students. The grand opening of the room will be at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, at Sierra Vista High School, 8100 W. Robindale Road.

Keller Williams Realty Southwest donated $12,000 in sponsorships, and the company’s employees volunteered to remodel the room as part of Project 150’s resource room program. Students can now use the room as a place to work, rest, eat and find essential school items. The renovation includes providing wall racks, shelving, repainting the room, adding a new TV, refrigerator, couches and a computer station.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Project 150 to provide high school students in need with the opportunity to further their education,” said Kim Wilkinson, director of agent services at Keller Williams Realty Southwest. “This is a crucial time for them, and we’re committed to helping them stay on track towards a better life.”

Sierra Vista Principal John Anzalone added, “It has been an honor to work with the incredible people of Project 150. I had the privilege to offer the Project 150 program at Eldorado High School, and was ecstatic when I realized that Sierra Vista offered Project 150; primarily because the resources the program provides kids and their families align perfectly with what we are trying to do in creating a safe, secure, and comfortable environment for kids to learn. Special thanks and appreciation goes to my outstanding counselor, Dana Papania, for her dedication to Project 150 and her hard work in making this service available to our families."

“We’re thrilled to partner with Keller Williams Realty Southwest to give the students a place at school where they can go to for essential items such as food, clothing, school supplies or anything else they need to make it through to the next school day,” said Meli Pulido, executive director of Project 150.

Project 150 is a local nonprofit that helps homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students stay in school by providing clothing, food, hygiene items and school supplies. Project 150 serves 78 high schools throughout Nevada. The student center at Sierra Vista High School marks its 6th resource room.

ABOUT PROJECT 150:

Project 150 is a 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization, founded in December 2011 by local businessmen Don Purdue and Patrick Spargur. The two had heard about 150 homeless high school students at Rancho High School in Las Vegas who were in need of support over the Christmas break. Since that time, Project 150 has expanded and now serves more than 3,300 registered homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students in 78 schools throughout Nevada. Project 150 provides these students with food, clothing, school supplies, sports equipment, shoes, college and workforce readiness and other needs so they have what they need to continue school and be successful in life. Visit www.Project150.org, or call 702-721-7150. Follow Project 150 on Facebook and Twitter.