Schmitt, Silva elected to NCET board

Erich Schmitt and Katie Silva have been elected to the board of NCET, a member-supported non-profit that produces networking events to help individuals and businesses explore and use technology.

Schmitt, director of sales and marketing with Lifecycle Solutions, an electronics recycler in Sparks, was elected as NCET’s vice president of email Services for Biz Café and Biz Bite.

His career includes eight years of service in the U.S. Air Force, work as a restaurant general manager, and sales, marketing and business development positions in Northern Nevada. He also has filled volunteer leadership positions for nonprofits including the Veterans Guest House and The Chamber.

Schmitt attended the University of West Georgia.

Silva, elected as NCET’s co-vice president of social media, is the Corporate Communications Manager for Peppermill Resorts Inc.

She is an accomplished marketing professional with over 12 years of experience in internet and traditional marketing, advertising, social media, and public relations.

After receiving her B.A. in journalism from San Diego State University, Katie soon found her niche in the hospitality industry. Her past positions have included marketing for the prominent La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club, and the San Diego Convention and Visitors Bureau (San Diego’s tourism authority). Since moving to Reno in 2010, she has worked at the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino, where she was promoted from Internet Marketing Manager to Corporate Communications Manager, with job responsibilities ranging from managing the Peppermill’s social media presence, to making online and traditional ad buys, to overseeing the redesign and relaunch of the Peppermill’s website, to serving as the company’s public relations spokesperson.

Silva is a passionate participant in giving back to the Reno community through her activities in several community groups, including the Junior League of Reno. Katie is heavily involved with the advocacy group Dysautonomia International, where she has received several proclamations from City and State leaders to help raise awareness of dysautonomia.

In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her husband, Steve, and their three children: Aidan (3), Avery (1.5), and Graham (1.5), whether at Lake Tahoe or dining at a locally owned restaurant or bakery or taking in a community event.

“The robust professional skills of Erich and Katie will further strengthen NCET,” said Dave Archer, NCET’s president and chief executive officer. “We are deeply appreciative of their willingness to make important contributions to the growth and important mission of NCET.”

About NCET

NCET, Northern Nevada’s largest networking organization, is a member-supported nonprofit organization that produces educational and networking events to help people explore business and technology. NCET’s award-winning programs include the annual NCET Small Business Expo and NCET Tech Awards, and the monthly Biz Bite, Biz Café and Tech Wednesday events. NCET is funded by memberships, sponsorships and program revenues, and receives no state or Federal funding. NCET is not affiliated with the State of Nevada or the University of Nevada. For more information, visit www.NCET.org.