RSAR Releases 2017 Third Quarter/September Existing Home Sales Report

RENO – The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS (RSAR) released its 2017 third quarter and September 2017 report on existing home sales in Washoe County, including median sales price and number of home sales in the region. RSAR obtains its information from the Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service (www.nnrmls.com) and includes sales of bank-owned (foreclosure) properties.

In the third quarter of 2017, the report showed Washoe County had 1,944 sales of existing single-family homes; with a 6 percent increase from last year and a 1 percent decrease from the previous quarter. The report listed the median sales price for an existing single family residence in Washoe County in the 2017 third quarter at $347,854; an increase of 11 percent from last year and a 5 percent increase from the second quarter of 2017. All sales numbers are for existing “stick built single family dwellings” only and do not include condominium, townhome, manufactured, modular or newly constructed homes. The median sales price of existing condominium/townhomes in Washoe County in the third quarter of 2017 was $185,000; an increase of 24 percent from a year ago.

During September 2017, the report showed Washoe County had 587 sales of existing single-family homes; a decrease of 18 percent from August 2017 and a decrease of 7 percent from September 2016. The report listed the median sales price for an existing single family residence in Washoe County in September 2017 at $335,000; an 8 percent increase from last year and 4 percent decrease from the previous month. All sales numbers are for existing “stick built single family dwellings” only and do not include condominium, townhome, manufactured, modular or newly constructed homes. The median sales price of existing condominium/townhomes in Washoe County in September 2017 was $171,000; a decrease of 8 percent from last year.

During the 2017 third quarter, Reno (including North Valleys) had 1,343 sales of existing single family homes; an increase of 8 percent from last year and a 2 percent increase from the second quarter of 2017. The median sales price in Reno for an existing single family residence in the third quarter of 2017 was $365,000; an increase of 12 percent from last year and a 4 percent increase from the previous quarter. All sales numbers are for existing “stick built single family dwellings” only and do not include condominium, townhome, manufactured, modular or newly constructed homes. The existing condominium/townhome median sales price for the third quarter of 2017 in Reno was $192,000; an increase of 20 percent from last year.

In September 2017, Reno (including North Valleys) had 413 sales of existing single family homes; a decrease of 6 percent from last year and a 16 percent decrease from August 2017. The median sales price in Reno for an existing single family residence in September 2017 was $349,900; an increase of 9 percent from September 2016 and a 4 percent decrease from the previous month. All sales numbers are for existing “stick built single family dwellings” only and do not include condominium, townhome, manufactured, modular or newly constructed homes. The existing condominium/townhome median sales price for September 2017 in Reno was $172,500; a decrease of 7 percent from last year.

Sparks (including Spanish Springs) had 601 sales of existing single family homes in 2017’s third quarter; an increase of 3 percent from last year and a 7 percent decrease from the previous quarter. The Sparks median sales price for an existing single family residence in the second quarter of 2017 was $317,000; an increase of 9 percent from last year and a 4 percent increase from the previous quarter. All sales numbers are for existing “stick built single family dwellings” only and do not include condominium, townhome, manufactured, modular or newly constructed homes. The existing condominium/townhome median sales price for 2017’s third quarter in Sparks was $162,500; an increase of 17 percent from last year.

Sparks (including Spanish Springs) had 174 sales of existing single family homes in September 2017; a decrease of 10 percent from last year and a 22 percent decrease from the previous month. The Sparks median sales price for an existing single family residence in September was $309,500; an increase of 4 percent from last year and a 5 percent decrease from the previous month. All sales numbers are for existing “stick built single family dwellings” only and do not include condominium, townhome, manufactured, modular or newly constructed homes. The existing condominium/townhome median sales price for September 2017 in Sparks was $171,000; a decrease of 8 percent from last year.

The 2017 third quarter report showed Fernley had 140 sales of existing single family homes; with a 6 percent increase from the same time last year and a 23 percent decrease from 2017’s second quarter. The median sales price in Fernley for an existing single family residence in 2017’s third quarter was $226,250; a 15 percent increase from last year and a 3 percent increase from the previous quarter. All sales numbers are for existing “stick built single family dwellings” only and do not include condominium, townhome, manufactured, modular or newly constructed homes.

The September 2017 report indicated that Fernley had 45 sales of existing single family homes; from the same time last year the sales numbers have remained level while there was a 12 percent decrease from the previous month of August. The median sales price in Fernley for an existing single family residence in September 2017 was $222,100; an increase of 11 percent from September 2016 and a 6 percent decrease from last month. All sales numbers are for existing “stick built single family dwellings” only and do not include condominium, townhome, manufactured, modular or newly constructed homes.

“Although September sales were down, year-to-date sales are at near record numbers – up 4.4 percent or 220 sales from the same period in 2016,” said John Graham, 2017 RSAR president and a REALTOR with RE/MAX Premier Properties.

The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® is an organization providing services to its members to ensure their success as real estate professionals, as well as protecting and promoting the consumer's dream of homeownership. For more information visit www.rsar.net.