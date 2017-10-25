Nevada Business Magazine

Robert Borny Joins Dermody Properties as Senior Vice President of Capital Deployment, East Region

Dermody Properties, a national real estate investment, recently welcomed Robert Borny as Senior Vice President of Capital Deployment, East Region.Chatham, N.J. – Dermody Properties, a national real estate investment, development, and management company specializing in acquisitions and development of logistics real estate, recently welcomed Robert Borny as Senior Vice President of Capital Deployment, East Region. Borny is responsible for identifying and executing industrial acquisition opportunities in the eastern United States that align with the company’s investment strategy.

“Rob’s experience and skills are an excellent fit for our team and strategy,” said Douglas A. Kiersey, Jr., President, Dermody Properties. “Dermody Properties is committed to growing our investment in the East Region markets to serve the logistics space needs of our customers, and Rob will play a key role in growing our portfolio there.”

Borny will be based in the company’s East Region Office in Chatham, N.J., where he will work closely with East Region Partner, Gene Preston. Borny will also be working on the sourcing and execution of development projects, and the marketing and leasing of existing assets in the region.

“I am pleased to join Dermody Properties, and look forward to working with the team to identify strategic investment and acquisition opportunities that benefit our customers,” said Borny.

Before joining Dermody Properties, Borny was a Director at HFF in New Jersey, where he was responsible for sourcing and marketing industrial investment property sales. He became a Certified Commercial Investment Designated Member in October 2011 and has more than a decade of experience in the industrial real estate development and investment industries.

About Dermody Properties
Dermody Properties is a privately owned logistics real estate investment, development, and management firm that specializes in acquisitions and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for e-commerce fulfillment centers, third-party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody Properties has invested in more than 70 million square feet of industrial space. To learn more about Dermody Properties, visit Dermody.com.

