REMSA Offers Free Car Seat Checkpoints in November and December

(Reno, Nev.) – Before you travel for the holidays, make sure your children are truly safe in the car. The Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA) is offering free car seat installation and inspection checkpoint as part of its Point of Impact community outreach program.

REMSA’s Point of Impact program encourages parents to ensure their car seats are properly installed. A properly installed car seat can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71 percent. When visiting the checkpoint, parents should bring their child(ren) and car seat(s) and schedule about 30-45 minutes; longer for more than one seat. Staff and volunteers will check for obvious defects and determine whether the car seat appears on a national recall list. In addition, they will check the installation, correct any problems and provide education on the proper use and installation of the car seat.

Dates are:

November 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21, 29 and 30

December 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20 and 21

All inspections for November and December are held at the REMSA Center for Prehospital Education at 400 Edison Way, Suite B in Reno.

Car seat installations and checkpoints are by appointment only. To sign up, please visit

http://remsaeducation.enrollware.com/schedule (Click on the Car Seat Inspection Link) and select an available time slot, or call (775) 858-5437 for more information.

About REMSA

REMSA is a private, locally governed, non-profit emergency medical services provider serving northern Nevada since 1986. REMSA also comprises Care Flight, a regional, non-profit, air, and ground critical care transport service, a Nevada-licensed, post-secondary educational institution, a state-of-the-art, fully accredited 9-1-1 dispatch communications center, a Tactical Emergency Medical Support team and community and special events EMS teams. REMSA provides quality patient care with no taxpayer support or other subsidies. For more information, visit remsahealth.com.