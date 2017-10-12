REMSA Hosts Free Community Car Seat Safety Checkpoint

What:

A FREE car seat installation and inspection check point offered by REMSA’s Point of Impact community outreach program.

When:

Saturday, October 14 at 10 a.m.

Where:

Raley’s, 1630 Robb Drive, Reno

Details:

REMSA’s Point of Impact program encourages parents to ensure their car seats are properly installed. A properly installed car seat can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71 percent. When visiting the checkpoint, parents should bring their child(ren) and car seat(s) and schedule about 30 – 45 minutes; longer for more than one seat. Staff and volunteers will check for obvious defects and determine whether the car seat appears on a national recall list. In addition, they will check the installation, correct any problems and provide education on the proper use and installation of the car seat.

Cost:

FREE

Information:

Visit https://www.remsahealth.com/outreach/point-of-impact/ or call (775) 858-5437 for more information.

