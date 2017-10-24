Nevada Business Magazine

Remington Nevada Welcomes Charlotte Rocha as Project Manager

By Leave a Comment

Remington Nevada, a premier commercial land developer with projects throughout Nevada and now Arizona, has announced Charlotte Rocha has joined the company as Project Manager.

“Charlotte is already a proven asset to our organization,” said David DelZotto, Founder, and President of Remington Nevada. “Not only does she bring a strong background in construction project management to this role, but she shares our passion for what we’re trying to accomplish at Remington Nevada.”

Rocha was previously a Project Coordinator and Administrator at TWC Construction, a local contracting firm specializing in commercial and industrial construction. There, Rocha worked with Kerry Cartmill, who left his role as Vice President at TWC Construction to also join Remington Nevada as Senior Vice President of Construction and Development in July.

“I really enjoy working in the construction field and I am proud to be part of the Remington Nevada team,” Rocha, a native Las Vegan, said. “I’m looking forward to facilitating communication between the company and the owners and subcontractors we work with to ensure we successfully execute these projects which will have an impact for years to come.”

