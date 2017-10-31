Organizations host Non-Profit Awareness Expo & Networking Mixer Nov. 9

Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation partners with The Philantrepreneur to educate businesses, nonprofits on working together

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation and The Philantrepreneur Foundation will host the Non-Profit Awareness Expo & Networking Mixer from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at the M Resort, 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. The training and panel will take place in the Marche Room, and the mixer will be in The Vue room.

The cost to attend all events, including training sessions, panel discussion, and the expo/mixer, is $65, while tickets to just the training sessions and panel discussion are $50. For admission to the expo/mixer, tickets are $15 for members, $25 for non-members.

Ideal for nonprofits seeking business support as well as businesses seeking legitimate nonprofits with whom to partner, the event will provide a full day of training and community discussion, ending with a networking mixer.

The schedule for the day will be as follows:

Finding Harmony Training

Noon – 3:45 p.m.

Attendees will learn the key components to building a strong alignment, boost corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and ensure those efforts are leveraged through effective strategies.

Non-Profit Training

Noon – 1:30 p.m. “What song are businesses singing?”

1:40 – 2:40 p.m. “Creating perfect pitch so everybody sings your song”

2:45 – 3:45 p.m. “Pitch it! Make them sing your cause song”

Business Training

Noon – 1:30 p.m. “Is your CSR making the REAL impact?”

1:40 – 2:40 p.m. “Making marketing MEAN and GREEN”

2:45 – 3:45 p.m. “Pitch it! Harmonize with the right nonprofit”

Community Panel Discussion

4-5 p.m.

Businesses and nonprofits discuss their perspectives on community engagement.

Panelists will include: DeAndre Esteen, Barclaycard US; Mark Hall-Patton, Clark County Museum; and Lisa Habighorst, Spread the Word Nevada.

Expo/Networking Mixer

5-8 p.m.

Will feature 30 501(c)(3) organizations that want to connect with business leaders looking for a charity to support during the holidays or as part of their community outreach efforts. Heavy hors-d'oeuvres and happy hour drink prices will be offered.

The event is sponsored by the Galleria at Sunset. The last day to RSVP is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Relevant SOCIAL MEDIA #s and @s: @hendersonchamber @HCCNevada #HendersonChamber #HCCEvents.

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce (@HCC_Nevada) is a nonprofit, professional organization committed to promoting and supporting member businesses.

For more information regarding the chamber, call the Henderson Chamber of Commerce at 702-565-8951 or visit www.hendersonchamber.com.