NVAR’s Global Business Council Goes Gold, Earns National Honor

RENO – The Global Business Council of the statewide Nevada Association of REALTORS® (NVAR) was recently honored by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) with a Gold Global Achievement Program Award.

“We’re very proud of this award,” NVAR President Greg Martin said. “Our momentum is building as a state in the global arena thanks to the hard work of our leaders, volunteers, and members. This award is a testament to the passion of our global council leaders.”

Martin said this gold honor marks a step up for NVAR, which achieved the silver level in this same NAR program last year. He also congratulated the Global Business Committee of the Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS® (GLVAR), which earned a platinum level award this year in the same program.

To earn the award, committee members had to complete an extensive application that includes benchmarking its global initiatives, including marketing, education and trade missions.

“Among the over 125 global business councils operating nationwide, only a select few were named gold or platinum councils,” said Janet Branton, NAR senior vice president of commercial and global services, in informing NVAR leaders about the award. “I hope you are as proud of this achievement as we are of the hard work and dedication that your association has contributed to raising members’ awareness of global business in your local market.”

NAR will present the award Nov. 4 at its REALTORS® Conference & Expo in Chicago.

About the NVAR

The Nevada Association of REALTORS® is a professional trade association with more than 16,000 members. NVAR is committed to protecting, promoting and preserving our communities. Visit www.NVAR.org.