Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / Noble Studios Hosts Free Digital Marketing Workshop for Nonprofits

Get Daily PR Updates

Enter your email address below to receive daily updates from the Nevada News & PR Wire directly to your inbox!

* indicates required

Noble Studios Hosts Free Digital Marketing Workshop for Nonprofits

By Leave a Comment

Noble Studios is passionate about making a lasting impact on the northern Nevada community. Local organizations complete a competitive application.Media Contact:
Michael Thomas, CMO, Partner
ph: 775-883-6000 e: michael.thomas@noblestudios.com

Noble Studios will host a free digital marketing workshop for northern Nevada nonprofits. The workshop will take place at The Discovery Museum, Collaboratory Room on Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Noble Studios is passionate about making a lasting impact on the northern Nevada community. The agency created the Noble Deeds program which sees its team donating hundreds of hours of pro bono digital services to northern Nevada nonprofits each year. Local organizations complete a competitive application that is reviewed by team members at the firm. “Each year we have seen applications and demand increase for the program, said Season Lopiccolo Founder and COO of Noble Studios. “We wanted to help a larger number of these fantastic organizations that we can personally work with through an educational forum.”
Noble recognizes the need for nonprofits to be educated about digital marketing and is hosting this inaugural free workshop to help fill this need.
The half-day workshop is aimed at nonprofits looking to be more successful in their digital marketing efforts. Keynote topics include the importance and impact of a strong website along with a digital marketing strategy. The workshop will delve into how to use a variety of tools to make a website more effective, how to tell the nonprofit’s story and reach target audiences through content marketing and social platforms, and how to optimize a website and blogs for search. Most importantly, the conference will educate nonprofits about Google Ad Grants and how they can apply to start receiving thousands of dollars in free Google Advertising dollars.
For nonprofits interested in registering for the workshop, fill out a request form here or email outreach@noblestudios.com. Space is limited, registration is recommended as soon as possible. Registrants may be required to show proof of nonprofit status.

About Noble Studios
Noble Studios is a digital marketing agency specializing in web, mobile and social media. Since 2003, the company has completed work for international brands such as Autodesk, Enphase Energy, Easton, Google, Yosemite/Mariposa County, Newport Beach & Co., Santa Monica Travel and Tourism, University of California, and more. For four years, Inc. magazine has recognized Noble Studios in its annual Inc. 500|5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. In 2014, Noble Studios was recognized as Nevada’s Small Business of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Noble Studios also is an approved Google Analytics Certified Partner (GACP) and Premier Google Partner. Follow Noble Studios on Facebook, Twitter, Think Tank Blog and LinkedIn.

Sponsored Features

Get important updates from Nevada Business Magazine, directly to your inbox. Subscribe

Recent Issues

October 2017

September 2017

August 2017

July 2017

June 2017

May 2017

April 2017

March 2017

February 2017

January 2017

December 2016

November 2016

Nevada Industries

Architects & Engineers
Banking
Commercial Real Estate
Construction
Credit Unions
Economic Development
Education
Healthcare
Human Resources
Insurance
Law
Manufacturing
Mining
Philanthropy
Residential Real Estate
Rural Nevada
Tax Planning and Accounting
Telecom
Tourism