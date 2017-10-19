Nevada State Bank names Michael Hines vice president/branch manager for Pahrump Station branch

PAHRUMP – Nevada State Bank has named Michael Hines vice president and branch manager of the Pahrump Station branch located at 1301 S. Highway 160 in Pahrump. He will oversee branch staff, client services and banking operations.

Hines has more than 11 years of banking experience. He began his career in 2004 as a teller, and after holding various retail positions was promoted to branch manager in 2011. Prior to joining Nevada State Bank, Hines served as branch manager for a national banking institution.

Hines has a passion for community service. He recently chaperoned at Joy Prom Las Vegas, a full-scale prom for teenagers and adults with cognitive and physical impairments. He has also volunteered with numerous organizations including American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, JDRF, and United Way.

About Nevada State Bank (@nevadastatebank)

Nevada State Bank, a division of ZB, N.A., is a full service bank offering a complete range of consumer, private and business banking services with branches statewide. Founded in 1959, Nevada State Bank serves 20 communities across the state of Nevada. ZB, N.A.’s parent company is Zions Bancorporation, which is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices (NASDAQ: ZION). For more information on Nevada State Bank, call 702.383.0009 or access www.nsbank.com.