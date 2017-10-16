Nevada State Bank hosting food drive to benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission

Non-perishable items collected through Nov. 17

LAS VEGAS – Nevada State Bank is hosting a food drive to benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission beginning Monday, Oct. 16, until Friday, Nov. 17. Non-perishable food items can be dropped off at any Nevada State Bank branch location in the Las Vegas Valley.

Suggested donation items include instant potatoes, canned vegetables, rice, pasta, canned/instant soup, ramen noodles, cranberries/cranberry sauce, stuffing and other non-perishable food items.

“Giving back to the community is one of our core values at Nevada State Bank,” said Craig Kirkland, executive vice president, director of retail banking for Nevada State Bank and member of the Las Vegas Rescue Mission board of directors. “In addition to the food drive, many of our employees volunteer their time to serve meals at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission throughout the year and participate in the annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes event that raises awareness of the struggles faced by local homeless.”

Founded in 1970, the Las Vegas Rescue Mission provides meals, shelters and recovery programs to people in need. The organization serves approximately 30,000 meals a month. The Rescue Mission also operates a thrift store at 480 W. Bonanza Road.

For a list of Nevada State Bank branches, visit http://www.nsbank.com/locations.

About Nevada State Bank (@nevadastatebank)

Nevada State Bank, a division of ZB, N.A., is a full-service bank offering a complete range of consumer, private and business banking services with branches statewide. Founded in 1959, Nevada State Bank serves 20 communities across the state of Nevada. ZB, N.A.’s parent company is Zions Bancorporation, which is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices (NASDAQ: ZION). For more information on Nevada State Bank, call 702.383.0009 or access www.nsbank.com.