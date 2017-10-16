Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / Nevada State Bank hosting food drive to benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission

Get Daily PR Updates

Enter your email address below to receive daily updates from the Nevada News & PR Wire directly to your inbox!

* indicates required

Nevada State Bank hosting food drive to benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission

By Leave a Comment

Nevada State Bank is hosting a food drive to benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission beginning Monday, Oct. 16, until Friday, Nov. 17.Non-perishable items collected through Nov. 17

LAS VEGAS – Nevada State Bank is hosting a food drive to benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission beginning Monday, Oct. 16, until Friday, Nov. 17. Non-perishable food items can be dropped off at any Nevada State Bank branch location in the Las Vegas Valley.

Suggested donation items include instant potatoes, canned vegetables, rice, pasta, canned/instant soup, ramen noodles, cranberries/cranberry sauce, stuffing and other non-perishable food items.

“Giving back to the community is one of our core values at Nevada State Bank,” said Craig Kirkland, executive vice president, director of retail banking for Nevada State Bank and member of the Las Vegas Rescue Mission board of directors. “In addition to the food drive, many of our employees volunteer their time to serve meals at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission throughout the year and participate in the annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes event that raises awareness of the struggles faced by local homeless.”

Founded in 1970, the Las Vegas Rescue Mission provides meals, shelters and recovery programs to people in need. The organization serves approximately 30,000 meals a month. The Rescue Mission also operates a thrift store at 480 W. Bonanza Road.

For a list of Nevada State Bank branches, visit http://www.nsbank.com/locations.

About Nevada State Bank (@nevadastatebank)
Nevada State Bank, a division of ZB, N.A., is a full-service bank offering a complete range of consumer, private and business banking services with branches statewide. Founded in 1959, Nevada State Bank serves 20 communities across the state of Nevada. ZB, N.A.’s parent company is Zions Bancorporation, which is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices (NASDAQ: ZION). For more information on Nevada State Bank, call 702.383.0009 or access www.nsbank.com.

Sponsored Features

Get important updates from Nevada Business Magazine, directly to your inbox. Subscribe

Recent Issues

October 2017

September 2017

August 2017

July 2017

June 2017

May 2017

April 2017

March 2017

February 2017

January 2017

December 2016

November 2016

Nevada Industries

Architects & Engineers
Banking
Commercial Real Estate
Construction
Credit Unions
Economic Development
Education
Healthcare
Human Resources
Insurance
Law
Manufacturing
Mining
Philanthropy
Residential Real Estate
Rural Nevada
Tax Planning and Accounting
Telecom
Tourism