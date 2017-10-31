Nevada State Bank execs rank among American Banker magazine’s most powerful women in banking

LAS VEGAS – American Banker magazine’s “Most Powerful Women in Banking” list has again recognized Zions Bancorporation for having one of the top teams in the nation. The winning team includes Nevada State Bank’s Shannon Petersen, executive vice president and corporate banking manager, and Debby Herman, senior vice president and Northern Nevada region manager. Zions Bancorporation is the parent company of Nevada State Bank.

As presented in the October 2017 issue of the magazine, the “Most Powerful Women in Banking” recognizes the professional achievements and influence of the top-performing female executives in banking and financial services. The annual program, now in its 15th year, encompasses four lists: the “25 Most Powerful Women in Banking™”, the “25 Most Powerful Women in Finance,” the “25 Women to Watch,” and the “Top Teams in Banking.”

Petersen is executive vice president/corporate banking manager for Nevada State Bank, responsible for all aspects of corporate and commercial banking throughout the state. She has been with the bank since 2001 and in 2012, was the first woman selected to join the executive management team.

Herman, senior vice president, and region manager is responsible for the sales, service, operations, and profitability of 20 branch locations serving the metropolitan and rural areas of Northern Nevada, spanning 10 counties. She has been with the bank since 2010.

“I’m proud that Shannon and Debby are recognized as today’s leaders in the banking industry,” said Terry Shirey, president, and CEO at Nevada State Bank. “Their leadership, hard work and commitment greatly contribute to the success of their teams and to the benefit of our clients across the state.”

Petersen, Herman and 25 other Zions Bancorporation colleagues were among the nation’s award-winning executives honored at an awards ceremony hosted by American Banker on Oct. 5 in New York City.

Nevada State Bank, a division of ZB, N.A., is a full-service bank offering a complete range of consumer, private and business banking services with branches statewide. Founded in 1959, Nevada State Bank serves 20 communities across the state of Nevada. ZB, N.A.’s parent company is Zions Bancorporation, which is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices (NASDAQ: ZION). For more information on Nevada State Bank, call 702.383.0009 or access www.nsbank.com.