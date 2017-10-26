Nevada HAND named Business Excellence Award Winner

Nevada HAND was named a Business Excellence Award winner by the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce. The award recognizes local small and large businesses that epitomize innovation, community engagement, and best-practices in the marketplace while also demonstrating a commitment to customers, community, and employees.

The nonprofit real estate development and management organization were honored in the Trendsetters category for community stewardship, corporate responsibility, and new technology.

In particular, Nevada HAND was recognized for its crucial voice in the innovative CEO Exchange (formerly Nonprofit CEO Alliance) where many of the most impactful and diverse nonprofit organizations in Las Vegas focus efforts to maintain and expand the social services safety net. One result of this unified voice was the largest community development block grant ever awarded to a nonprofit coalition in Southern Nevada and construction of Nevada’s first collaborative community services campus at Nevada HAND’s Boulder Pines Family Apartments community on Boulder Highway. The development is being built by HAND Construction Company and managed by HAND Property Management Company, both board-controlled affiliates of Nevada HAND, Inc.

Additionally, Nevada HAND’s “culture of caring” sets the company apart from other developers, and is expressed by providing positive living environments and opportunities where residents can improve their economic status and take pride in their communities.

“We’re honored to receive the Business Excellence Award given the reach and importance of the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce in making our community a better place to live and conduct business,” said Mike Mullin, founder, and CEO of Nevada HAND.

“Nevada HAND believes that by creating opportunities to live well through the support of economic stability, wellness, education and community engagement, residents at our properties can reach their full potential,” Mullin added. “The work and dedication of the entire Nevada HAND team make it a pleasure to come to work every day along with the appreciation from our residents for their homes and the services they receive. Many share their wonder of where they would be without Nevada HAND and their appreciation of a stable base from which to pursue home ownership and other life aspirations.”

There were Business Excellence Awards nominations from nearly 180 companies with 30 businesses honored at the recent awards luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel.

About Nevada HAND

Nevada HAND (Housing And Neighborhood Development) was formed in 1993 to improve the lives of low-income individuals, families, and seniors in Southern Nevada through affordable housing solutions and supportive services. The mission-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) real estate development and management organization uses a variety of funding strategies (government grants, programs, and philanthropy) and provides related services to help residents’ economic capability, wellness, success in school, and community engagement, providing opportunities for residents to reach their full potential, stabilize families and transform lives – to thrive instead of just survive. Nevada HAND has built and currently manages 30 affordable apartment communities (31 upon completion of Boulder Pines Family Apartments) that are home to more than 6,000 people throughout the Las Vegas metropolitan area, including the only two affordable assisted living facilities in Nevada providing 24-hour support to individuals needing a higher level of care. For information, visit www.nevadahand.org or call (702) 729-3345.

