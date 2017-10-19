Nevada Business Magazine

Nevada Cancer Specialists Adds Three New Health Care Providers

Nevada Cancer Specialists has added three new health care providers to help meet the growing need for cancer care services in the Las Vegas community:

Eric Gershman, MD joins Nevada Cancer Specialists (4750 W. Oakey Blvd., 6190 S. Fort Apache Rd. and 3150 N. Tenaya Way) and specializes in oncology. Dr. Gershman completed his medical training at the University Central Caribe in Bayamón, Puerto Rico and completed his residency at Louisiana State University in New Orleans, Louisiana. He also held fellowships at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and at New York University in New York City.

Liawaty Ho, MD joins Nevada Cancer Specialists (4750 W. Oakey Blvd., 6190 S. Fort Apache Rd. and 3150 N. Tenaya Way) and specializes in oncology. Dr. Ho completed her medical training at the University of Indonesia Faculty of Medicine in Depok City,
Indonesia and completed her residency at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria, Illinois. Dr. Ho also held a fellowship at Montefiore Einstein Center for Cancer Care - Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, New York.

Courtney Vito, MD joins Nevada Cancer Specialists (4750 W. Oakey Blvd., 6190 S. Fort Apache Rd. and 3150 N. Tenaya Way) as director of breast care. Dr. Vito completed her medical training at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia and completed her residency in general surgery at the State University of New York in Buffalo, New York and at Emory University. Dr. Vito also held a fellowship in Breast and Oncoplastic Surgery at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. She is a local graduate, with a degree in Health Sciences (magna cum laude), University of Nevada – Reno.

About Nevada Cancer Specialists
We believe in combining expertise, compassion, and understanding when it comes to treatment for our patients. We want our patients to feel like they have unrivaled support in their fight against cancer.
Our dedicated team of ten physicians and two nurse practitioners is committed to providing the most effective treatments available to diagnose and successfully treat cancer and blood disorders. We offer outstanding care in a professional and compassionate setting at our four locations in Southern Nevada. Our goal is to provide every patient and their family with top quality care in their fight against cancer while treating them with the respect and compassion they deserve.
For more information: nevadacancerspecialists.com

