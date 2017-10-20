Nevada Business Magazine

Nevada Association of Employers presents “Supervisory Skills: Bootcamp”

By Leave a Comment

Nevada Association of Employers presents "Supervisory Skills: BOOTCAMP," a comprehensive training program addressing areas that affect Nevada businesses the most. The one-day training bootcamp covers the essentials – what supervisors and managers need to know to mitigate the risks of running a business and managing employees. Topics covered include employment law, workplace harassment, wage and hour, discipline and discharge, and reasonable suspicion.

The program is designed for current supervisors and managers, new human resources professionals, small business owners, and those who would like a better understanding of the rights and obligations of being an employer in Nevada.

To register or for more information, visit
www.nevadaemployers.org

When: Tuesday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 175 E. Reno Ave., Ste. C
Las Vegas, Nevada 89119

About Nevada Association of Employers
Since 1938, the Nevada Association of Employers (NAE) has been providing Nevada businesses with services and support that help them successfully operate and grow their businesses. NAE provides human resources services, government affairs support, employment law consulting, research, training, surveys and other services to more than 400 employers throughout Nevada. NAE benefits Nevada businesses big and small, in a wide variety of industries with different needs. Visit www.nevadaemployers.org

