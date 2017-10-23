Nevada Association of Employers presents “Supervisory Skills: Advanced Skills,” a comprehensive training program exploring supervisory “soft skills,” including leadership, team building, communication and conflict resolution.

The one-day training will cover the various leadership styles, how to facilitate engagement of diverse team members and team building, effective communication amongst employees and supervisors, and workplace conflict and conflict handling styles.

To register or for more information, visit www.nevadaemployers.org

When: Monday, Nov. 6, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Red Lion Hotel & Casino Elko

2065 Idaho St.

Elko, Nevada 89801

Who: Larissa Faulkner, Ph.D.

About Nevada Association of Employers

Since 1938, the Nevada Association of Employers (NAE) has been providing Nevada businesses with services and support that help them successfully operate and grow their businesses. NAE provides human resources services, government affairs support, employment law consulting, research, training, surveys and other services to more than 400 employers throughout Nevada. NAE benefits Nevada businesses big and small, in a wide variety of industries with different needs. Visit www.nevadaemployers.org