Nevada Association of Employers presents “HR 7-7-7 Webinar”

Nevada Association of Employers presents “HR 7-7-7 Webinar,” a three-part webinar series addressing the three most important areas of human resourcesNevada Association of Employers presents “HR 7-7-7 Webinar,” a three-part webinar series addressing the three most important areas of human resources: hiring, leaves of absence and termination.

Each 90-minute webinar will cover the seven key issues in each area for businesses to know. The series will also provide people with the opportunity to ask questions and engage in a larger discussion with the presenter and fellow webinar participants.

To register or for more information, visit www.nevadaemployers.org

When: Friday, Nov. 3, 8:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
Hiring – The 7 Do’s & Don’ts
Presented by Rob Parker

Friday, Nov. 10, 8:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
Leaves of Absence – The 7 Types and Their Pitfalls
Presented by Victoria Oldenburg, Esq.

Friday, Nov. 17, 8:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
Termination – The 7 Steps Before You Terminate
Presented by Thoran Towler, Esq.

About Nevada Association of Employers
Since 1938, the Nevada Association of Employers (NAE) has been providing Nevada businesses with services and support that help them successfully operate and grow their businesses. NAE provides human resources services, government affairs support, employment law consulting, research, training, surveys and other services to more than 400 employers throughout Nevada. NAE benefits Nevada businesses big and small, in a wide variety of industries with different needs. Visit www.nevadaemployers.org

