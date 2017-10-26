Nevada Business Magazine

Nevada Association of Employers presents “ADA Fundamentals: Do The Right Thing, The Right Way”

Nevada Association of Employers presents "ADA Fundamentals: Do The Right Thing, The Right Way" for human resources professionals, supervisors, and managers interested in understanding their employment-related obligations.

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires employers with 15 or more employees to provide qualified people with disabilities an equal opportunity to benefit from employment-related opportunities, prohibits employers from discriminating against people with disabilities, and requires employers to offer reasonable accommodations.

This training will cover the fundamentals of the ADA and help people understand how to meet the ADA obligations and avoid litigation from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Businesses will learn how to properly approach disabilities in the workplace, how to manage accommodation requests and the importance of engaging in the interactive process.

To register or for more information, visit www.nevadaemployers.org

When: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 8:30 a.m. – noon

Where: NAE Office
8725 Technology Way, Ste. A
Reno, Nevada 89521

Who: Dora Lane, Holland & Hart, partner

About Nevada Association of Employers
Since 1938, the Nevada Association of Employers (NAE) has been providing Nevada businesses with services and support that help them successfully operate and grow their businesses. NAE provides human resources services, government affairs support, employment law consulting, research, training, surveys and other services to more than 400 employers throughout Nevada. NAE benefits Nevada businesses big and small, in a wide variety of industries with different needs. Visit www.nevadaemployers.org

