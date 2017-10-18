National Association of Realtors honors GLVAR’s Global Business Committee

LAS VEGAS – The Global Business Committee of the Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS® (GLVAR) was recently honored by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) with a Platinum Global Achievement Program Award.

“Las Vegas has been the focus of foreign investment for many years, as evidenced by recent upticks in commercial and residential sales to global clients,” GLVAR President David J. Tina said. “The Global Committee has a number of REALTORS® who are experts that specialize and understand the diverse needs and laws governing international clients. This award is a testament to that expertise and places Las Vegas among the top global groups in the country.”

GLVAR’s Global Business Committee focuses on international real estate opportunities and education. It is chaired by local REALTOR® Tamara Larisa Tyrbouslu, who has earned the Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) designation and teaches CIPS courses to her fellow GLVAR members. Tyrbouslu said this is the fourth straight year that GLVAR’s Global Business Committee has received this highly respected award.

“There are 110 global committees and councils across the country,” she said. “We are one of 15 to earn this distinguished award. By earning NAR’s platinum award again next year, we’ll be eligible for the even more impressive ‘Diamond’ status coveted by other U.S. global groups.”

To earn the platinum award, committee members had to complete an extensive application that includes benchmarking its global initiatives, including marketing, education and trade missions.

In informing GLVAR about the award, Janet Branton, NAR senior vice president of commercial and global services, said, “I hope you are as proud of this achievement as we are of the hard work and dedication that your association has contributed to raising members’ awareness of global business in your local market. Your council has demonstrated the utmost commitment to helping members capture their share of the global real estate market in the United States, in addition to connecting your council and members to the global community in your area.”

NAR will present the award Nov. 4 at its REALTORS® Conference & Expo in Chicago.

About the GLVAR

GLVAR was founded in 1947 and provides it's more than 14,000 local members with education, training, and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of REALTORS®, GLVAR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each GLVAR member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit www.LasVegasRealtor.com.