Naqvi Injury Law Appoints New Paralegals

Naqvi Injury Law has appointed Rachel Bounds and Tarah Ryan litigation paralegals. Both are certified paralegals and work with the firm’s case managers, legal assistants and attorneys to manage the firm’s personal injury law cases.

Ryan has worked in the legal field since 2006. Prior to becoming a paralegal, she worked as a file clerk and legal assistant at an insurance defense firm. She received her paralegal certificate in 2012 from the University of Arizona and in 2016, earned her Bachelors of Science Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from the University of Phoenix.

Bounds have been a paralegal since 2013 and hold an Associate’s Degree in Paralegal Studies from the College of Southern Nevada. Prior to joining Naqvi Injury Law, she was a paralegal for six attorneys at a multi-state firm.

“Our firm’s paralegals serve as the main point of contact for clients, opposing counsel’s office, the Court, and experts, which means they must be highly skilled communicators,” said Farhan Naqvi, managing partner. “From start to finish of a lawsuit, they are essential to the litigation process.”

Naqvi Injury Law was founded in 2008 by Farhan Naqvi, an award-winning personal injury attorney. Over the course of his career, Naqvi has obtained millions of dollars in compensation for his clients. In recognition of his efforts on his clients’ behalf, Naqvi is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, has received the highest possible rating of AV Preeminent from Martindale Hubbell, and holds an Avvo “Superb” rating. In 2016, the firm was voted Best of Las Vegas by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and was the only Nevada law firm listed in the Inc 5000 in 2016.

