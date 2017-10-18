NAIOP Southern Nevada presents “The Greatest Show on Earth!” Bus Tour

NAIOP Southern Nevada presents it's 2017 “The Greatest Show on Earth!” Bus Tour. Sponsored by Cox Business, the three-hour tour will provide an opportunity to learn more about the future of commercial real estate by showcasing office, industrial, retail and mixed-use properties throughout the Las Vegas Valley. There are 41 featured projects on this year’s tour, each of them recently completed or under construction.

NAIOP Southern Nevada provides educational and informative programs during its monthly member meetings on topics relevant to the commercial real estate development industry. Year-round, NAIOP Southern Nevada hosts mixers and educational programs for its members and potential members. To register or for more information, call (702) 798-7194 or visit www.naiopnv.org.

When: Thursday, Nov. 2

Registration, lunch, exhibit, and games begin at 11

a.m., followed by the bus tour at 1 p.m., and

reception at 4 p.m.

Where: Veil Pavilion at Silverton Casino Hotel, 3333 Blue

Diamond Road,

Las Vegas, Nevada 89139

ABOUT NAIOP SOUTHERN NEVADA

NAIOP Southern Nevada is a chapter of NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, and it comprises nearly 500 members serving the Southern Nevada market. NAIOP is the leading organization for developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, with 19,000 members in North America. NAIOP advances responsible commercial real estate development and advocates for effective public policy. For more information, visit www.naiopnv.org. For more information on NAIOP corporate, visit www.naiop.org.