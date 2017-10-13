NAIOP Southern Nevada presents “Move Some Dirt with the Best in Land Business.” The breakfast meeting is sponsored by DC Building Group and will feature local experts to provide insight into the process of land and development in Las Vegas.
NAIOP Southern Nevada is also collecting canned and non-perishable food and supplies benefiting Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, a non-profit serving low-income senior citizens.
NAIOP Southern Nevada provides educational and informative programs during its monthly member meetings on topics relevant to the commercial real estate development industry. Year-round, NAIOP Southern Nevada hosts mixers and educational programs for its members and potential members. To register or for more information, call (702) 798-7194 or visit www.naiopnv.org.
When: Thursday, Oct. 19
Registration, networking and refreshments begin at
7 a.m., followed by the program from 7:30-8:45 a.m.
Where: The Orleans Hotel & Casino, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave.,
2nd Floor convention area,
Las Vegas, Nevada 89103
Who: Scott Gragson, Colliers International, executive vice
president, land division
Bob Gronauer, Kaempfer Crowell, managing partner
Kevin Higgins, CBRE, executive vice president,
moderator
ABOUT NAIOP SOUTHERN NEVADA
NAIOP Southern Nevada is a chapter of NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, and it comprises more than 400 members serving the Southern Nevada market. NAIOP is the leading organization for developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, with 18,000 members in North America. NAIOP advances responsible commercial real estate development and advocates for effective public policy. For more information, visit www.naiopnv.org. For more information on NAIOP corporate, visit www.naiop.org.