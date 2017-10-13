NAIOP Southern Nevada presents “Move Some Dirt with the Best in Land Business.” The breakfast meeting is sponsored by DC Building Group and will feature local experts to provide insight into the process of land and development in Las Vegas.

NAIOP Southern Nevada is also collecting canned and non-perishable food and supplies benefiting Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, a non-profit serving low-income senior citizens.

NAIOP Southern Nevada provides educational and informative programs during its monthly member meetings on topics relevant to the commercial real estate development industry. Year-round, NAIOP Southern Nevada hosts mixers and educational programs for its members and potential members. To register or for more information, call (702) 798-7194 or visit www.naiopnv.org.

When: Thursday, Oct. 19

Registration, networking and refreshments begin at

7 a.m., followed by the program from 7:30-8:45 a.m.

Where: The Orleans Hotel & Casino, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave.,

2nd Floor convention area,

Las Vegas, Nevada 89103

Who: Scott Gragson, Colliers International, executive vice

president, land division

Bob Gronauer, Kaempfer Crowell, managing partner

Kevin Higgins, CBRE, executive vice president,

moderator

ABOUT NAIOP SOUTHERN NEVADA

NAIOP Southern Nevada is a chapter of NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, and it comprises more than 400 members serving the Southern Nevada market. NAIOP is the leading organization for developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, with 18,000 members in North America. NAIOP advances responsible commercial real estate development and advocates for effective public policy. For more information, visit www.naiopnv.org. For more information on NAIOP corporate, visit www.naiop.org.