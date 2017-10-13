Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / NAIOP Southern Nevada presents “Move Some Dirt with the Best in Land Business”

Get Daily PR Updates

Enter your email address below to receive daily updates from the Nevada News & PR Wire directly to your inbox!

* indicates required

NAIOP Southern Nevada presents “Move Some Dirt with the Best in Land Business”

By Leave a Comment

NAIOP_Chapter_SouthernNevada_RGBNAIOP Southern Nevada presents “Move Some Dirt with the Best in Land Business.” The breakfast meeting is sponsored by DC Building Group and will feature local experts to provide insight into the process of land and development in Las Vegas.

NAIOP Southern Nevada is also collecting canned and non-perishable food and supplies benefiting Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, a non-profit serving low-income senior citizens.

NAIOP Southern Nevada provides educational and informative programs during its monthly member meetings on topics relevant to the commercial real estate development industry. Year-round, NAIOP Southern Nevada hosts mixers and educational programs for its members and potential members. To register or for more information, call (702) 798-7194 or visit www.naiopnv.org.

When: Thursday, Oct. 19
Registration, networking and refreshments begin at
7 a.m., followed by the program from 7:30-8:45 a.m.

Where: The Orleans Hotel & Casino, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave.,
2nd Floor convention area,
Las Vegas, Nevada 89103

Who: Scott Gragson, Colliers International, executive vice
president, land division
Bob Gronauer, Kaempfer Crowell, managing partner
Kevin Higgins, CBRE, executive vice president,
moderator

ABOUT NAIOP SOUTHERN NEVADA
NAIOP Southern Nevada is a chapter of NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, and it comprises more than 400 members serving the Southern Nevada market. NAIOP is the leading organization for developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, with 18,000 members in North America. NAIOP advances responsible commercial real estate development and advocates for effective public policy. For more information, visit www.naiopnv.org. For more information on NAIOP corporate, visit www.naiop.org.

Sponsored Features

Get important updates from Nevada Business Magazine, directly to your inbox. Subscribe

Recent Issues

October 2017

September 2017

August 2017

July 2017

June 2017

May 2017

April 2017

March 2017

February 2017

January 2017

December 2016

November 2016

Nevada Industries

Architects & Engineers
Banking
Commercial Real Estate
Construction
Credit Unions
Economic Development
Education
Healthcare
Human Resources
Insurance
Law
Manufacturing
Mining
Philanthropy
Residential Real Estate
Rural Nevada
Tax Planning and Accounting
Telecom
Tourism