More than 750 students attend Northern Nevada Construction Career Day

RENO, Nev. – More than 750 middle and high school students from around the region gathered to kick off Careers in Construction Month at the 2nd annual Northern Nevada Construction Career Day at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Thursday, Sept. 28,

Gov. Sandoval has issued a proclamation declaring October as Careers in Construction Month in Nevada, citing construction as the “fastest growing industry in the Silver State in terms of percentage of growth and stands as Nevada’s sixth largest sector in total employment with more than 85,700 jobs.”

Construction Career Day featured more than 50 exhibitors in all facets of the construction industry presenting hands-on, interactive displays to educate students and counselors about the unlimited potential of construction-related careers.

BuildNV.org and Construction Career Day is a collaborative industry effort between Nevada Builders Alliance, The Nevada Chapter of the Associated General Contractors, and the Northern Nevada Apprenticeship Coordinators Association. BuildNV has partnered with the Washoe County School District and Signature Academies and Career and Technical Education to present Construction Career Day.

“We’re looking to re-define success in education,” Aaron West, chief executive officer of Nevada Builders Alliance, said. “Thanks to in-house on-the-job-training from employers and apprenticeships available through the trade associations, students have options other than university attendance in which to find careers with high pay and benefits. Many of these programs put students to work earning money while they are going to school.”

West said the state faces a shortfall of thousands of construction workers and said Construction Career Day is about young people being exposed to the wide variety of jobs leading to lucrative careers in construction.

“It’s especially important to reach middle school students as they head into high school and can begin to select Career and Technical Education classes, which give them a head start,” he said. “High school students in CTE programs gain employable skills and nationally recognized certifications that qualify them for placement in programs where they can earn living wages while learning on the job.”

Southern Nevada's Construction Career Day takes place in late October.

For information on Construction Career Day, contact outreach@nevadabuilders.org, or call Pam Duxbury, outreach coordinator at Nevada Builders Alliance at (775) 882-4353.