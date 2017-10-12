Lipson Neilson Attorney Sandra Glazier on Faculty of the 43rd Notre Dame Tax and Estate Planning Institute

Lipson Neilson Shareholder Sandra Glazier will be presenting as a member of the forty-third Notre Dame Tax and Estate Planning Institute’s faculty, on the topic of “Removal and Surcharge of Fiduciaries: Practicality, Obstacles and Defending the Fiduciary.” This is the third consecutive year that Sandra has been invited to be part of this faculty.

Held in South Bend, Indiana, during October 26-27, this Institute brings together tax and estate planning experts from across the country. During the two-day event, the Institute’s faculty will present on a variety of practical topics, relevant even if there is no estate tax.

An attorney for more than 35 years, Sandra Glazier is well-known for her expertise in Probate Litigation, Estate Planning, Estate and Trust Administration, and Family Law. Recognized as a Super Lawyer in probate litigation and an AV-Preeminent Rated attorney, Sandra’s articles have been published by some of the legal industry’s leading publications. To learn more please visit www.lipsonneilson.com.