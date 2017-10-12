Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / Lipson Neilson Attorney Sandra Glazier on Faculty of the 43rd Notre Dame Tax and Estate Planning Institute

Get Daily PR Updates

Enter your email address below to receive daily updates from the Nevada News & PR Wire directly to your inbox!

* indicates required

Lipson Neilson Attorney Sandra Glazier on Faculty of the 43rd Notre Dame Tax and Estate Planning Institute

By Leave a Comment

Lipson Neilson Shareholder Sandra Glazier will be presenting as a member of the forty-third Notre Dame Tax and Estate Planning Institute’s faculty,Lipson Neilson Shareholder Sandra Glazier will be presenting as a member of the forty-third Notre Dame Tax and Estate Planning Institute’s faculty, on the topic of “Removal and Surcharge of Fiduciaries: Practicality, Obstacles and Defending the Fiduciary.” This is the third consecutive year that Sandra has been invited to be part of this faculty.

Held in South Bend, Indiana, during October 26-27, this Institute brings together tax and estate planning experts from across the country. During the two-day event, the Institute’s faculty will present on a variety of practical topics, relevant even if there is no estate tax.

An attorney for more than 35 years, Sandra Glazier is well-known for her expertise in Probate Litigation, Estate Planning, Estate and Trust Administration, and Family Law. Recognized as a Super Lawyer in probate litigation and an AV-Preeminent Rated attorney, Sandra’s articles have been published by some of the legal industry’s leading publications. To learn more please visit www.lipsonneilson.com.

Sponsored Features

Get important updates from Nevada Business Magazine, directly to your inbox. Subscribe

Recent Issues

October 2017

September 2017

August 2017

July 2017

June 2017

May 2017

April 2017

March 2017

February 2017

January 2017

December 2016

November 2016

Nevada Industries

Architects & Engineers
Banking
Commercial Real Estate
Construction
Credit Unions
Economic Development
Education
Healthcare
Human Resources
Insurance
Law
Manufacturing
Mining
Philanthropy
Residential Real Estate
Rural Nevada
Tax Planning and Accounting
Telecom
Tourism