Legal Opinions 2017: Expert Knowledge for Nevada Businesses

Legal Opinions, a Nevada Business Magazine feature for the past six years, is a compilation of expert knowledge on a variety of topics.Legal Opinions, a Nevada Business Magazine feature for the past six years, is a compilation of expert knowledge on a variety of topics. Written by attorneys, all of whom are highly educated on their featured topic, this special report is a one-stop resource for executives.

Articles in the 2017 edition of Legal Opinions range from marijuana to litigation and provide business leaders with a glimpse into complex legal issues.

Dispute Resolution: Alternative Options
By Brandon Johansson, Associate, Financial and Real Estate Services & Kevin Stolworthy, Partner and Las Vegas Office Managing Attorney, Armstrong Teasdale LLP

Nevada’s Gaming Past Illuminates The Marijuana Industry’s Future
By Alicia Ashcraft, Managing Partner & Jeffrey Barr, Partner, Ashcraft & Barr, LLP

Cyber Challenges in the Gaming Industry: For the House to Win, It Can’t Gamble on Cybersecurity
By Tracy L. Lechner, Shareholder & Ellen Whittemore, Shareholder, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

Telehealth: The Future is Now
By Lynn Fulstone, Director, Fennemore Craig Attorneys

Administrative Law and Commerce: The Inevitable Yet Unpredictable Collision Between Business and the Regulatory State
By Daniel H. Stewart, Partner, Hutchison & Steffen

A Busy Period For the Nevada Supreme Court
By Debbie Leonard, Partner & Jeff Silvestri, Partner, McDonald Carano

Does the Management of Your LLC Owe a Duty to Act in the Interests of the LLC and the Members?
By Michael R. Kealy, Vice President and Director, Parsons Behle & Latimer

Electronically Stored Information: The Business Litigation Boogeyman
By Frank M. Flansburg III, Co-Founder and Co-Owner, Schwartz Flansburg

Protecting Purchasers in Commercial Property Transactions
By Wayne Klomp, Associate & Ryan Stodtmeister, Associate, Snell & Wilmer

Business Succession Planning: Do It Now, Before It’s Too Late
By Alexander G. LeVeque, Partner, Solomon Dwiggins Freer, Ltd.

