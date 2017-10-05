Las Vegas Philharmonic Alters October 14 Concert Program to Honor Grieving Community

Citing the Healing Power of Music, Free Tickets Offered to First Responders

LAS VEGAS (October 4, 2017) – The Las Vegas Philharmonic has altered the music selections for their October 14 performance at The Smith Center in light of the city’s October 1 tragedy. The organization invites all first responders from the city’s police, fire and EMS services and hospitals as well as the victims and their families, or anyone who seeks the refuge and solace of music, to attend the concert at no charge.

Our greatest musical citizen of the world, Leonard Bernstein, once said, ‘This will be our reply to violence: to make music more intensely, more beautifully, more devotedly than ever before.’

“Music heals, and in response to the tragic events of October 1, we are changing the program for our upcoming concert to honor and reflect upon what makes us stronger when we face the future together,” shares Donato Cabrera, Music Director. “We will now perform a program of works by Barber, Beethoven & Mozart that pays tribute to our citizens and their resilience.”

The evening’s musical selections now include Barber’s Adagio for Strings, Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture, Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto and will conclude with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5. The Adagio for Strings has been performed on many public occasions around the world, especially during times of mourning. Beethoven’s Fifth, and the four-note opening in particular, are known world-wide, appearing often in music, film and television. Since the Second World War, the piece has sometimes been referred to as the “Victory Symphony” and during WWII the BBC prefaced its broadcasts to Europe with those four notes.

These tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and supplies are limited. Tickets can be reserved at the Box Office, online or by calling 702-749-2000 and using the redemption code LVPHPM. Limit 4 tickets per person.

About the Las Vegas Philharmonic

The Las Vegas Philharmonic, led by Music Director, Donato Cabrera, established its presence in Southern Nevada in 1998. The mission of the organization is to perform music that enriches and educates, helping to build a vibrant, culturally rich community. The resident symphony orchestra of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, the Las Vegas Philharmonic brings a valued and vibrant cultural dimension to the city, providing more than 23,000 children this year with vital access to a music education program and showcasing local talents alongside stellar nationally and internationally known guest artists on the magnificent Reynolds Hall stage. At the orchestra’s core are 76 contracted professional musicians, many of whom are esteemed educators who also perform in other professional productions in Las Vegas, bringing depth and variety to the organization.

As a 501(c)(3) organization, the Philharmonic’s community, education and artistic programs are made possible by the generous donations and support of individuals and corporations. To join us in our mission or learn more, visit lvphil.org or call 702.258.5438.

We’re social! Follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/lasvegasphilharmonic, Twitter: @lvphil and Instagram: @lvphil