Junior Achievement to Honor Mayor Geno Martini and John Sande III

By Leave a Comment

On Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, Junior Achievement (JA) of Northern Nevada will host its Annual Business Leaders Hall of Fame Gala. On Friday, Nov. 3, Junior Achievement (JA) of Northern Nevada will host its Annual Business Leaders Hall of Fame Gala – an inspiring evening that celebrates the accomplishments of remarkable individuals in the business community, as well as raising funds to continue teaching financial literacy programs in Northern Nevada.

Junior Achievement’s Business Leaders Hall of Fame lifetime laureates are exceptional role models and epitomize the lessons taught by JA’s financial literacy programs. This year, Junior Achievement will honor Mayor Geno Martini and John Sande III.

Mayor Geno Martini, a lifelong Sparks resident and Sparks High School Hall of Fame Recipient, has served the city as a public figure since 1999 when he joined the City Council. Mayor Martini is currently Spark’s longest standing mayor and it’s easy to see why; He cares about his hometown. During his tenure, Sparks has seen an additional one million square feet of retail business space open. Under his guidance, Sparks has experienced its highest growth periods ever, while also being carefully guided through tough financial times.

John Sande III, a director in Fennemore Craig’s Reno office, has continuously given of himself to the Reno community. Instrumental to the start-up of the National Automobile Museum, the success of KNPB and a driving force behind the continued success of the Barracuda Championship, Mr. Sande has spent a lifetime giving to the area.

Junior Achievement looks forward to honoring its 2017 laureates at the gala which will feature a VIP Cocktail reception, three-course dinner, and a silent auction. Sponsorship packages (Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze) are available and those interested in attending can contact Vanessa Rios at (775) 230-5514 or email her at vanessa.rios@ja.com. Individual tickets are $175 and tables of eight start at $1250.

To learn more about the Business Leaders Hall of Fame Gala and past Laureates, please visit http://renoja.org/events.

###

Founded in 1956, Junior Achievement of Northern Nevada is dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. JA of Northern Nevada reaches 8700 students per year in 13 counties across Nevada. Visit https://renoja.org/events for more information.

