Hemophilia Walks in Las Vegas and Reno Raise $64,000 for Nevada’s Inherited Bleeding Disorders Community

LAS VEGAS – Thanks to nearly 600 walkers and runners that participated in this year’s Hemophilia Walks and 5K events in both Las Vegas and Reno, the Nevada Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation was able to raise more than $64,000 to help those with bleeding disorders in Nevada.

Funds from the walks allow the chapter to offer a number of important programs and to support children and adults living with hemophilia and other bleeding disorders. A portion of the funds will also be used to send children with bleeding disorders and their siblings to a medically supervised summer camp known as Camp Independent Firefly. The camp allows kids with bleeding disorders to attend and participate in outdoor activities while having medical personnel nearby in case they are needed.

“The walks are our largest events each year and every year it keeps getting bigger and bigger,” said Betsy VanDeusen, Executive Director of the Nevada Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation. “We cannot thank the walkers and runners enough for their support in helping ensure the children in Nevada who live with bleeding disorders every day, receive the attention and medical supplies that they desperately need.”

This year’s top fundraising teams include:

Reno

Top Individual - Amanda Bradhurst - $350

Top Teams: HTC All Stars $790; Genentech $650

Las Vegas

Top Individual - Stephanie Hrisca-Kennedy $2,130

Top Virtual Walker - Emanuel Sas $2,605

Top Team: Team Emily & AJ - $9308

About the Nevada Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation

The mission of the Nevada Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation is to improve the quality of care and quality of life for people with hemophilia, von Willebrand Disease and other inherited bleeding disorders. Founded in 1990 as the nonprofit Hemophilia Foundation of Nevada, the chapter merged with the National Hemophilia Foundation in 2011. It is the only educational, advocacy and support organization working on behalf of Nevada’s inherited bleeding disorder community. Services provided by the chapter include emergency financial assistance, sponsorship of seminars on issues important to the bleeding disorders community, dissemination of information as well as awareness of the complications of the disease to the general public, media and healthcare providers. In addition, the chapter publishes a newsletter to keep members better informed. Additional information can be found at www.hfnv.org or by calling (702) 564-4368.