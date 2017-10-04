Health Care Leaders to Speak at 2017 Nevada Health Care Forum in Las Vegas

Organizers of the Nevada Health Care Forum, the largest gathering of healthcare professionals in the state, will welcome dozens of the nation’s leading healthcare industry executives and experts to discuss health care issues and challenges facing Nevadans at the 10th annual event on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at Enclave, Las Vegas at 5810 S. Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89119.

Featured speakers for this year’s event include:

• Marcus Armstrong, Manager, WIPFLI, LLP and President, Nevada HFMA

• Kassi Belz, APR, Vice President, Strategic Communications, P3 Health Partners

• Jeremy S. Bradshaw, Chief Executive Officer, MountainView Hospital

• Dustin Corcoran, Chief Executive Officer, California Medical Association

• David Dahan, Chief Executive Officer, Orgill/Singer & Associates, Inc.

• Ash Damle, Chief Executive Officer, Lumiata

• Wyatt Decker, MD, MBA, Vice President, Mayo Clinic and CEO, Mayo Clinic in Arizona

• CAPT Gregory R. Dill, PharmD, MPH, CMS San Francisco Regional Administrator and Deputy Consortium Administrator in the Consortium for Financial Management and Fee for Service Operations

• Mark El-Tawil, Chief Financial Officer, P3 Health Group

• Jonathan Griffin, MD, MHA, Medical Director, Blue Cross Blue Shield Montana

• Joe Hardy, MD, Family Doctor and Associate Professor at Touro University Nevada

• Josh Lee, Chief Information Officer, Optum, Mountain West Region

• Todd Lefkowitz, Senior Vice President, Operations – Arizona, P3 Health Partners

• Chad Mulvany, MBA, FHFMA, Director Healthcare Finance Policy, Strategy, and Development, Healthcare Financial Management Association

• Catherine O’Mara, JD, Executive Director, Nevada State Medical Association

• James Oscarson, Nevada State Assembly and Director, Community Relations at Desert View Hospital

• Paul Pedersen, CEO/Principal, Sisyphys Consulting

• Jerry Reeves, MD, Corporate Vice President Medical Affairs, HealthInsight

• Anthony D. Slonim, MD, DrPH, President, and CEO, Renown Health

• Karl Sundberg, CMPE, Chief Operating Officer, Nevada Health Centers and President-Elect, Nevada MGMA

• Russell N. Suzuki, MSCIS, President, Pacific Executive Consulting and Secretary, NV HIMSS Chapter

• Cae Swanger, MBA, Chief Information Officer, Far West Division IT&S Hospital Corporation of America

• Dave Tyrell, State President, Nevada Nurses Association and Clinical Manager, Oncology, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada

• Mason Van Houweling, Chief Executive Officer, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada

• Bill Welch, President/Chief Executive Officer, Nevada Hospital Association

• Jason Wood, MS, PMP, CPHIMS, ITIL, Market Chief Information Officer & Vice President, Information Services, DaVita HealthCare Partners Nevada

• Paula Yakubik, Managing Partner, MassMedia Health

• Carolyn Yucha, RN, PhD, FAAN, President/Dean and Professor, School of Nursing, and Acting Vice President for Research & Economic Development, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

This year’s forum will focus on a broad range of topics including:

• The State of Healthcare in Nevada

• Inventing the Future of Health

• Digital Medicine

• Artificial Intelligence (AI)

• National Healthcare Policy Updates

Each year, hundreds of Nevada’s health care leaders gather at the Nevada Health Care Forum to attend panels and discussions about relevant industry topics from prestigious speakers. Attendees include healthcare providers, employer group, and health plan/insurance executives, government officials, students, members of the media and consumers. More than 300 people attended the forum last year. Past speakers have included governors, U.S. Senators, and Representatives, executives of prominent healthcare companies and policy leaders.

“We are excited for this year’s Nevada Health Care Forum, which is a remarkable opportunity for Nevadans to gain insider knowledge on the current state of the healthcare industry from national experts,” said Todd Lefkowitz, member of the Nevada Health Care Forum steering committee. “It’s important for those invested in the future of Nevada’s health care to attend and garner insights from a wide variety of respected and knowledgeable healthcare leaders.”

The public is invited to attend the 2017 Nevada Health Care Forum. For registration information and prices, visit www.nevadahealthcareforum.com.

About the Nevada Health Care Forum

The Annual Nevada Health Care Forum brings together most of Nevada’s health care leaders covering a broad section of the industry, including providers and provider executives (physicians, nurses, allied health providers); hospital, post-acute care facility and ancillary care provider executives, academia, employer group and health plan/insurance executives, government officials, students, media and consumers of health care. Past speakers include governors, U.S. senators, and representatives, CEOs of large hospitals, medical groups, and other healthcare companies, professional healthcare industry executives, policy leaders and more.

The Forum's Host and Affiliate Organizations include The Nevada Chapters of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA), Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) and Nevada Medical Group Management Association (NVMGMA), in conjunction with the Clark County Medical Society, Case Management Association of Las Vegas, Nevada Advanced Practice Nurses Association, Nevada Executive Women in Healthcare, Nevada Health Information Management Association, Nevada Nurses Association, Nevada State Board of Nursing, Nevada Organization of Nurse Leader, and Washoe County Medical Society.

The public is invited to attend. Registration is now open. For registration information and prices, visit www.nevadahealthcareforum.com.

For more information, please follow the Nevada Health Care Forum on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/NVHealthCareForum, or follow its Twitter account, @NVHealthForum.