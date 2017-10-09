Great Basin Brewing Co. Helps Brew Up a Better World with October Beer’d Science Series

Reno– Great Basin Brewing Co., Nevada’s oldest brewery, is hosting a series of events tapping into the sciences throughout the month of October. Great Basin Brewing Co. is known for engineering great beer that comes from a place of knowledge and discovery.

Those with a thirst for knowledge can attend and “geek out” at any of these events to learn more about topics such as the Lahontan Cutthroat Trout, Winter weather in the Sierra Nevada and the antler orogeny, an enigmatic tectonic event and its theories regarding its nature and origin.

Here is the lineup of events:

Thursday, October 12, 6-8 p.m.

Event Name:

Talkin’ Trout - The Evolution of a Giant

Presentations:

7 p.m.: Dr. Mary Peacock from the University of Nevada, Reno will be discussing the natural history of your native trout

7:40 p.m.: Albert John from the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe will be discussing the Paiute Nation and Lahontan Cutthroat Trout

Additional Details:

This is a free event, be sure to grab a bite to eat before you arrive

Friday, October 13, 5-9 p.m.

Event Name:

Orogenesis: Antler Release Party

Bottle Price:

$13 (tax included)

Additional Details:

Food available for purchase, beer will be on tap, fun games to play, live music, this is a free event

Thursday, October 19, 6-8 p.m.

Event Name:

Talkin’ Trout – The Lahontan Today

Presentations:

7 p.m.: Jon Sjoberg from the Nevada Department of Wildlife will be discussing fluvial Lahontan Cutthroat Trout and the NW GMU

7:15 p.m.: Chad Mellison from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service will be discussing the Humboldt GMU

7:30 p.m.: Lisa Heki from the Lahontan National Fish Hatchery Complex will be discussing lacustrine Lahontan Cutthroat Trout introduction and the Tahoe-Truckee-Pyramid system

7:45 p.m.: Dr. Phaedra Budy from Utah State University will be discussing Lahontan Cutthroat Trout in Pyramid Lake

Additional Details:

This is a free event, be sure to grab a bite to eat before you arrive

Friday, October 20, 5-9 p.m.

Event Name:

Winter in the Sierra & Western Nevada: What to Expect and What You Can Do

Presentation:

6:30 p.m.: Warning Coordination Meteorologist Chris Smallcomb, Meteorologist Edan Weishahn, and Meteorologist Evan LaGuardia from the National Weather Service will be discussing “after last year’s relentless winter, is it time to freak out yet?”

Additional Details:

Food available for purchase, beer and wine at the bar, winter themed games, this is a free event

Thursday, October 26, 6-8 p.m.

Event Name:

Talkin’ Trout – The Science of Recovery

Presentations:

7 p.m.: Dr. Helen Neville from Trout Unlimited will be discussing the future of fluvial Lahontan Cutthroat Trout recovery

7:30 p.m.: Dr. Robert Al-Chokhachy from the U.S. Geological Survey will be discussing the future of lacustrine Lahontan Cutthroat Trout recovery

Additional Details:

This is a free event, be sure to grab a bite to eat before you arrive

Friday, October 27, 5-9 p.m.

Event Name:

Oktoberforest - Spread the word about the essential connection between our forest and our water and what you can do to help.

Presentation:

6:30 p.m.: Truckee River Project director Mickey Hazelwood will be discussing what The Nature Conservancy has been doing for the last 14 years to take care of our Truckee River and share details about what's next—how we're planning to use best-available science to guide smart decisions to continue to protect the health of the river and our community.

Additional Details:

Food available for purchase, beer and wine at the bar, games, free event

Saturday, October 28, 3-9 p.m.

Event Name:

TROUT-tober-FEST

Timeline:

3-4 p.m.: Games and educational opportunities

4-4:15 p.m.: Pyramid Lake, Land of the Giants presented by Doug Ouellette

4:30-6 p.m.: Games and educational opportunities

5 p.m.: Food available for purchase

6-6:30 p.m.: Celebration of Lahontan Cutthroat Trout and Trout Unlimited presented by David Lass; presentation and beer release by Tom Young

Additional Details:

Food will be available for purchase, as well as beer and wine at the bar. Tickets are $5 for Trout Unlimited members (includes one free pint of beer), $10 for non-members (includes one free pint of beer and a membership to Trout Unlimited), and anyone under 18 is free.

All events are at the Great Basin Brewing Co. Taps & Tanks Production facility at 1155 S Rock Blvd., #490, Reno, NV, 89502.

“Great Basin Brewing Co. has always been about the sciences,” said Tom Young, owner and brewmaster of Great Basin Brewing Co. “We always seek and explore the science behind making great beer. These events are our chance to share our love for fascinating science-related topics with our community. I think many of us share this enthusiasm for knowledge and our surrounding elements.”

For more information, please visit Great Basin Brewing Co.’s website, their Facebook page, or call Taps & Tanks at (775) 856-1177.

About Great Basin Brewing Co.

Great Basin Brewing Co. is a brewery headquartered in Victorian Square in Sparks, Nev. It is Nevada's oldest currently operating brewery. There are two brewpub locations, one in Sparks, Nev. and one in Reno, Nev., as well as its Taps & Tanks production facility in Reno, Nev. Like them on Facebook, and follow them on Instagram and Twitter.

