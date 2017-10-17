Grand Canyon Development Partners and Simmons Group host Holiday Drive to benefit Southern Nevada Children First

Grand Canyon Development Partners and Simmons Group are once again partnering with Southern Nevada Children First (SNCF) for a holiday donation drive. The beloved local nonprofit organization addresses the needs of Nevada’s homeless pregnant and parenting youth and young adults. Both businesses are inviting the local community to help collect essential holiday items to support 25 young women and their children that are a part of programs at SNCF.

Food items needed include, but are not limited to canned goods, non-perishable foods, soups, fruit, vegetables, macaroni and cheese, ramen noodles, crackers, canned ravioli, applesauce, instant oatmeal, peanut butter, jelly, tuna, instant pudding, granola bars and healthy snacks.

Non-food items needed include, but are not limited to: shampoo, body lotion, body wash, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, tampons, Kleenex, toilet paper, trash bags, laundry soap, liquid dish soap, all-purpose cleaner, bleach, diapers, wipes, baby lotion, baby powder, baby shampoo and gifts cards to Walmart or Target.

All donations can be dropped off at 6841 S. Eastern Ave. #103 Las Vegas, NV 89119 Monday, Oct. 23 until Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

About Grand Canyon Development Partners

Grand Canyon Development Partners is a full-service project management company providing experienced leadership and expertise to Real Estate Developers, Retailers, and Contractors throughout the Southwest. Our primary objective is to help people develop and build projects successfully. GCDP is comprised of development and construction professionals who have over 100 years of combined experience working for design and engineering firms, developers and contractors. Our extensive experience provides us with a unique ability to fully understand what is critical to our clients and their business while also having the insight on what it takes to pull a successful project together from feasibility to design and permitting, thru construction and turnover to your tenants. For more information on Grand Canyon Development Partner, visit http://grandcanyoninc.com/.

About Simmons Group

The Simmons Group provides talent management, strategic planning, and executive coaching to clients worldwide. As a human resource, training consulting and management firm, the company specializes in being the calm in chaos – Simmons Group is there when clients need them the most. Founded by Ann Simmons Nicholson, the company is committed to helping clients by offering the Simmons Group’s decades of experience. For more information on Simmons Group, visit www.simmons-group.com.

About Southern Nevada Children First:

Southern Nevada Children First was founded in 2007 to address the identified needs of Nevada’s homeless pregnant and parenting youth and young adults. In the past eight years, the organization has helped more than 2,000 youths. Collectively, SNCF leadership brings over 20 years of experience in social services, education, workforce and youth development programming, and grant management. SNCF has dedicated itself to facilitating the development of disadvantaged and underprivileged youth by giving them the tools, skills, and knowledge necessary to grow into viable, independent adults.