Galit Ventura-Rozen Nominated for Silver State Awards

By Leave a Comment

Professional speaker Galit Ventura-Rozen, is a nominee for Best Local Motivational Speaker/Coach a people's choice award, for the Silver State Awards.Professional speaker Galit Ventura-Rozen, a women empowerment and business mentor based in Las Vegas but doing business internationally, is a nominee for Best Local Motivational Speaker/Coach, a people's choice award, for the Silver State Awards.

"It is an honor to be nominated for the Best Local Motivational Speaker in a city that I love so much and have lived in for more than 30 years," Ventura-Rozen said.

The Silver State Awards - Women Awards honor and recognize outstanding leadership, inspiration, vision and innovations by individuals shaping women's roles within private and public sectors in Las Vegas. Honorees reflect the wide spectrum of accomplishments these outstanding women have achieved. For more information about the awards program, visit silverstateawards.com.

An award-winning businesswoman, entrepreneur, philanthropist and mother of three, Ventura-Rozen is driven by helping other women succeed with passion and purpose. To learn more about Galit Ventura-Rozen, visit galitempoweringu.com

Voting in the 2017 Silver State Awards ends Nov. 1, 2017. To vote for Ventura-Rozen, visit https://www.silverstateawards.com/click-to-vote and scroll down to category 9. Registration is not required.

