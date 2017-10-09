First Independent Bank Collecting Winter Coats for Children In Need Through October

Reno - First Independent Bank is helping provide warm winter coats to Northern Nevada children whose families may not be able to afford one.

For the third year in a row, First Independent Bank is joining the Hot August Nights Foundation to encourage the general public, as well as First Independent Bank clients and employees, to join in this important coat collection drive.

During the month of October, all First Independent Bank locations will accept donations of new or gently used winter coats during normal businesses hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Each location has a designated bin where coats can be dropped off.

“With the winter climate in Northern Nevada, it is important that children have a warm winter coat and for a variety of reasons, some children don’t,” said Bob Francl, Executive Vice President, Regional President at First Independent Bank “We like to participate in this coat drive because it helps address an immediate need in a very tangible way.”

Coats collected at First Independent Bank locations will be given to the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows which will distribute them to families in need.

First Independent Bank locations accepting donated coats include:

Kietzke Lane - 5335 Kieztke Lane, Reno

Robb Drive - 6290 Sharlands Avenue, Reno

Sparks Industrial - 980 S. McCarran Boulevard, Sparks

Sparks Marina - 725 Speaks Boulevard, Sparks

Carson City - 1818 East College Parkway, Carson City

Fallon - 2061 W. Williams Avenue, Fallon

Those who cannot make it to a First Independent Bank location during the month of October may also donate during the Hot August Nights Foundation Annual Coat Drive, Saturday, November 4, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

A & W Restaurant - 900 East Plumb Lane, Reno

A & W Restaurant - 1131 Baring Boulevard, Sparks

During the 2016 coat drive a total of 480 coats were collected by First Independent Bank and Hot August Nights Foundation.

First Independent Bank is a division of Western Alliance Bank.

About First Independent Bank

First Independent Bank is a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, the go-to bank for business in its growing markets. Founded in 1999, First Independent Bank offers a full spectrum of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services, plus superior service to meet the needs of local businesses. With six offices in Reno, Sparks, Carson City, and Fallon, along with Western Alliance Bank’s robust national platform of specialized financial services, the banking division is a valued partner for Northern Nevada’s business, real estate, professional, municipal and nonprofit communities. Western Alliance Bank is the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation. One of the country’s top-performing banking companies, Western Alliance ranks #4 on the Forbes 2017 “Best Banks in America” list. For more information, visit firstindependentnv.com.